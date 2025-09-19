EDITORIAL: Canada’s new hate crime legislation: A dangerous erosion of free speech

Justice Minister Sean Fraser has unveiled new hate crime legislation that he claims will protect Canadians from rising hate. He speaks of “moral culpability” and “tearing at the seams of the social fabric.” But behind the noble rhetoric lies a dangerous expansion of government power that threatens the fundamental freedoms of all Canadians. This legislation must be rejected.The Combatting Hate Act proposes four new Criminal Code offences. It criminalizes obstruction of religious spaces, creates a standalone hate crime offence, bans displaying certain terror symbols, and removes the requirement for attorney general consent to prosecute hate propaganda. Fraser says these measures are necessary to combat rising hate incidents. Yet they represent a dramatic overreach that will inevitably suppress legitimate speech and protest. .EDITORIAL: Canada's catch-and-release justice system is failing you.History shows how hate crime laws can be weaponized against political opponents. In the United States, states with hate crime statutes have seen them used to prosecute people for subjective violations. Canada’s history with human rights tribunals demonstrates how “hate speech” laws can silence controversial opinions. Now Fraser wants to expand this framework to include “symbols” and “intimidation” — vague terms that could encompass everything from flags to offensive signs.The most troubling aspect is the removal of the attorney general’s consent requirement for prosecution. This “streamlining” will unleash police to pursue cases without oversight from elected officials. Fraser claims this will help law enforcement act more “nimbly.” In reality, it invites arbitrary enforcement against unpopular viewpoints. Imagine local officers deciding which symbols constitute “wilful promotion of hatred” without guidance from prosecutors. This is a recipe for the suppression of free expression. .Consider the implications for ordinary Canadians. For example, a protester waving a particular flag could face criminal charges based on an officer’s subjective interpretation of their intent. Remember when former prime minister Justin Trudeau turned the Canadian flag into a hate symbol. Citizens expressing unpopular political views might be prosecuted if someone feels “intimidated” by their expression. Historical displays or educational materials could be misconstrued as promoting hatred. Fraser himself admits the law’s application will be “extremely fact dependent.” This vagueness creates legal uncertainty that will chill legitimate speech. Canadians should not have to guess whether their expression might be deemed criminal. .EDITORIAL: Afraid to speak: Canada’s quiet majority is biting its tongue.The government points to rising hate crime statistics to justify these measures. Yet existing laws already criminalize genuine threats and violence. Assault, vandalism, and threats are already illegal regardless of motivation. The Criminal Code already addresses incitement to violence and hate propaganda. There is no need for new laws that criminalize symbolism and thought. Nothing should be illegal unless it directly calls for or causes harm to others. The display of symbols, no matter how offensive, does not itself constitute violence. The appropriate response to bad speech is more speech – not criminalization. .Fraser’s legislation represents a fundamental shift in Canada’s approach to free expression. By creating vague new crimes around “symbols” and “obstruction,” the government empowers itself to punish unpopular opinions. This is particularly concerning given the government’s list of terrorist entities — which could easily expand under future administrations to include political opponents. Conservatives must stand against this legislation. We believe in real protection for all communities — protection that comes from enforcing existing laws against violence and threats. We believe in the fundamental right to free expression, even when that expression is unpopular or offensive. And we believe in limited government that does not empower itself to police the thoughts and symbols of its citizens. The solution to hate is not censorship, but conviction. Not government coercion, but cultural courage. Canadians should reject this legislation and demand our government focus on prosecuting actual violence rather than policing symbolic expression. Our freedoms depend on it.