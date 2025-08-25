EDITORIAL: Carney promised voters a big stick — instead they got an olive branch

Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned like a man squaring off against a boxing rival. Time and again, he vowed that Canada would push back hard on American tariffs to inflict maximum pain on those attempting to hurt our country, and cast President Donald Trump as a bully looking to "break us so America can own us." .ELBOWS DOWN: Canada removes retaliatory tariffs on US.But here we are, only months later, and Carney has done an about-face: the Liberals have dropped 25% retaliatory tariffs on roughly C$22 billion worth of American goods — everything from orange juice and wine to clothing and motorcycles — and shifted tone from defiance to diplomacy.Let us be clear: aligning with American exemptions under CUSMA may make economic sense. The United States has already exempted many CUSMA‑compliant products, and Carney framed the rollback as a strategic recalibration rather than weakness. .He pledged this would "re‑establish largely free trade" while retaining tariffs on autos, steel and aluminium — sectors still under US pressure. Proponents have argued this eases pressure on Canadian small businesses and consumers, and aligns our trade posture with pragmatic interests.This is not, however, what Carney told Canadians during the campaign. We heard calls to stand up to Trump. We heard assurances that Canada would not back down. Yet now he is the one "bowing" — to borrow his own rhetoric about Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, whom he had accused of doing just that. .In fact, Carney warned that Poilievre would "kneel before" Trump; now the roles are reversed — Carney is the one capitulating.There’s a sting in the irony. He claimed that Poilievre’s closeness to "MAGA friends" would lead to submissiveness, yet quietly Carney has pressed "accept" on US terms. Trudeau-era Liberals may have promised retaliation, but Carney's toughness during the campaign now seems to have evaporated in the face of reality..Which brings us to the core of the matter: Liberal voters have been duped. After repeated campaign photos of Carney raising his elbows — standing tall against American economic coercion — many voted in good faith, believing he'd deliver results and sovereignty.Now, instead of resistance, they have relief — but relief achieved by surrender, not strength. Small business owners may rejoice at relief from higher costs, but they also deserve an explanation: why campaign loud and act softly?.PINDER: The challenges and policy conflicts of our prime minister.Carney claims he's guiding Canada through turbulent global trade winds with prudence. Certainly, a full trade war with the US would be costly. Statistics Canada shows modest inflation — 1.7% in July, well below the Bank's target. But facing fear with firmness earns respect. When leaders pledge elbows and then fold them, voters take note.In the end, Carney may well be right economically. But he is politically adrift. He promised confrontation; he delivered concession. He condemned submission; he submitted. Liberal voters were promised a big stick —and got an olive branch. That may be smart; but it’s not what he ran on.