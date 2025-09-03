EDITORIAL: Firing of Alberta coach for his views is an attack on free speech

In a move that should send chills through every Albertan who values freedom, H.J. Cody High School Principal Alex Lambert fired volunteer football coach Taylor “Teej” Johannesson for expressing his views on transgender ideology — on his own time, on his personal TikTok account. This isn’t just about a coach losing his position. It’s about a systemic purge of dissenting voices in our education system, orchestrated by far-left ideologues who fear truth more than they cherish liberty. Johannesson’s case is a stark example of how far these activists will go to silence those who dare question their woke agenda. .FILDEBRANDT: Alberta football coach sacked for his views on trans ideology.Johannesson did nothing wrong. His video argued that trans ideology exacerbates mental health issues in vulnerable youth — a viewpoint shared by many healthcare professionals and parents across Alberta. He specifically targeted the ideology, not individuals, emphasizing compassion for struggling kids. Yet, Principal Lambert — citing the Education Act — terminated him without citing a specific section of the legislation or providing justification beyond vague references to “violations.” This is cowardice masquerading as compliance — a blatant abuse of power designed to intimidate and suppress. Her message is that you either fall in line with woke neo-Marxist ideology or be banished to the sidelines (or in this case, off the field entirely).Johannesson’s freedom of speech rights are protected under Alberta’s Bill of Rights, which guarantees expression beyond the spoken or written word, including personal social media use. The government’s recent amendments to the Bill explicitly shield individuals from repercussions for personal beliefs unrelated to professional competence. As a volunteer coach, Johannesson’s role was to mentor athletes — a duty he performed impeccably, according to players, parents, and fellow coaches. .His views were never brought onto the field or into the locker room. To punish him for private speech is a gross violation of his fundamental rights and a betrayal of the trust placed in educators to foster critical thinking, not enforce conformity. Principal Lambert’s actions reveal a deeper malignancy within our schools: the infiltration of extremists who prioritize ideology over education. These actors — embedded in administrations like Lambert’s — seek to reshape society by silencing opposition and indoctrinating children. Their weaponization of “inclusivity” rhetoric to justify authoritarianism..WATCH LIVE: The battle to remove porn from Alberta school libraries.When Lambert chastises students for supporting Johannesson and tells them to “leave it to the adults,” she exposes her contempt for dialogue and democracy. Such individuals have no place in our schools. They must be purged from the system and replaced with leaders who respect diversity of thought, not punish it. The backlash against Lambert’s decision is telling. Assistant coach Jeremy Martins plans to resign in protest unless Johannesson is reinstated, calling the firing “deplorable,” and a “massive infringement on free speech.” Team manager Shannon Currie already quit, stating Johannesson was “an absolute inspiration” who never imposed his views on players. .These responses underscore the community’s rejection of Lambert’s extremist ideology. Even the Alberta government under Premier Danielle Smith is reviewing protections for free expression among regulated professionals, signalling that such ideological overreach will not stand. Accountability is overdue. Lambert must be fired — not just for her disregard of free speech, but for her failure to uphold the ethical standards of educational leadership. Her actions have humiliated a dedicated teacher (Johannesson’s wife, who works at the school), alienated students, and divided the community. Superintendents like Ryan Sawula, who forbade Johannesson from speaking to players and parents, must also answer for their complicity in this injustice. .KLASSEN: New report on ‘unexpected deaths’ reveals the cost of Covid-era censorship.Alberta’s government must intervene. The UCP’s policies align with Johannesson’s views — opposing gender interventions for minors and affirming parental rights. If Premier Smith truly believes in “protecting freedom of expression for regulated professionals,” she must champion Johannesson’s cause and legislate stronger protections for private speech. Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides should launch an immediate investigation into Lambert’s conduct and the ideological bias within Chinook’s Edge School Division. To ordinary Albertans: this is your fight. If a volunteer coach can be silenced for a TikTok video, none of us are safe. Support Johannesson’s call for reinstatement. Demand Lambert’s dismissal. And never apologize for defending truth against the woke mob. As Jordan Peterson often warns, ideologies that cannot tolerate dissent are ultimately totalitarian — and they must be defeated before they consume our institutions entirely.