Editorials

EDITORIAL: If Nenshi says the pornographic books are fine in school libraries, bring them to the mic

He calls the UCP’s policy chaotic. Fine — hold up the pages and see if the 6 pm news can air them.
Pornographic books found in Alberta school libraries
Pornographic books found in Alberta school librariesWS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Alberta Ndp
Naheed Nenshi
Editorial
Sexual Images
Nenshi
Book Banning
pornographic comic books in Alberta school libraries
pornographic books

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news