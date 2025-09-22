EDITORIAL: King Carney’s Palestinian statehood decree is a dangerous reward for terrorism

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recognition of a so-called “State of Palestine” is one of the most reckless foreign policy decisions in Canadian history. In a single announcement, “King Carney” overrode Parliament, rewarded terrorism, and insulted both Israel and Canadians who value democracy. This is not leadership. It is a king ruling by decree.On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust. More than 1,200 Israelis were butchered, hundreds taken hostage, women raped, and families massacred in their homes. This was not a military campaign; it was terrorism in its purest form. Hamas celebrated, broadcasting its atrocities to the world. To this day, dozens of hostages remain in captivity..ROMAN: Ontario is not a climate dome .And yet, instead of holding Hamas accountable, Carney has handed them the ultimate prize: recognition of statehood. What message does this send? That slaughter pays. That the world rewards barbarism. This is appeasement of the worst kind. But hardly surprising given this Liberal government’s track record.Carney insists recognition “does not reward terrorism.” But actions speak louder than words. The Palestinian Authority has no real control in Gaza. Hamas rules with an iron fist, siphoning aid, using civilians as shields, and teaching children to hate. By recognising “Palestine” now, Carney is legitimizing an entity where terrorists are in charge.A state requires at minimum a functioning government. Palestine has none. Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank are rival factions at war with each other. Mahmoud Abbas, now serving the nineteenth year of a four-year presidential term, has not held an election since 2006. The institutions are corrupt, divided, and powerless..Where are the borders? Where is the monopoly on force? Where is the democracy Carney claims exists? These things do not exist. To recognise a “state” where none of these conditions are met is to live in a fantasy land.Canada’s House of Commons has debated this issue repeatedly. Each time, recognition of Palestine has been voted down. Successive governments — Liberal and Conservative alike — have refused to take this reckless step. Even former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, hardly a hawk, rejected unilateral recognition..STIRLING: Is UNDRIP affecting Canada’s foreign policy on Palestinian statehood and Israel?.Carney knows this. And yet he moved ahead anyway, as though he wears a crown instead of serving as Prime Minister. Conservatives rightly called him out: this is not only bad foreign policy, it is an attack on our democratic process. Parliament speaks for Canadians. Carney speaks only for himself.When the Prime Minister ignores Parliament and the people to impose his will, what do you call it? Dictatorship. Carney did not consult. He did not compromise. He did not even try to persuade Canadians. He simply declared it so..We should remember: this same arrogance drives his domestic policies. Crime up, costs up, borders broken, debt ballooning. When challenged, he looks abroad for distractions. Today it’s Palestine. Tomorrow, who knows? But Canadians are not fooled.The Conservatives have it right. Canada must stand with Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy, against terrorism. A true Palestinian state can only emerge when Hamas is dismantled, when Palestinians choose peace over violence, and when real democratic institutions exist. Until then, recognition is nothing more than a gift to terrorists..SYRETT: America’s Socrates: Charlie Kirk and the silencing of truth.Canada should be leading with principle, not pandering to international pressure. Recognizing Palestine today is not a step toward peace. It is a step toward legitimizing terror. And for Carney to impose this unilaterally, against the will of Parliament, is a disgrace to Canadian democracy.Carney may want to play statesman on the world stage. But Canadians deserve a prime minister, not a king.