EDITORIAL: King Carney’s Palestinian statehood decree is a dangerous reward for terrorism

Prime Minister Mark Carney has unilaterally overturned decades of Canadian foreign policy, ignoring parliamentary will, and basic reality to recognize a state that does not exist.
