EDITORIAL: Ottawa’s ‘voluntary’ gun grab is politics first, public safety last

In a stunning and rare moment of candour, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has been caught in a lie — by one of its own ministers. A leaked private conversation has exposed the shocking truth that the federal gun “buyback” program is a multi-million-dollar fraud being perpetuated on the Canadian people.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, the very man tasked with enforcing this scheme, was recorded assuring a concerned firearm owner that he has little to fear. Why? Because the minister himself admits the program is illogical, unenforceable, and exists for one reason only: to appease a segment of voters in Quebec. This is not a criticism from opponents; this is a confession from the minister in charge.This revelation is a betrayal of trust and an insult to every law-abiding Canadian. It proves that this government views your tax dollars as a political slush fund and your Charter-guaranteed rights as bargaining chips. The Liberals are creating a class of criminals out of our most vetted citizens — licenced firearm owners — all for a policy their own minister does not believe in..THOMSON: If the West has its way, Palestine will be Afghanistan 2.0.A program built on a lieThe conversation between Minister Anandasangaree and his tenant is a masterclass in political cynicism. When pressed on why the government is proceeding with a program that targets licenced owners instead of criminal smugglers, the minister’s response was telling: “Don’t ask me to explain the logic to you on this.”He cannot explain the logic because there is none. The minister acknowledges that legal owners are “not the problem,” agreeing that the real threat comes from illegal guns smuggled from the United States, which account for the overwhelming majority of gun crime. Yet, his government’s plan is to spend three-quarters of a billion dollars to confiscate firearms from hunters, farmers, and sport shooters..This is the essence of statist tyranny — a government that acts not based on evidence or public safety, but on ideology and political calculation. It creates a problem where none exists to justify expanding its power and control over law-abiding citizens.An admission of defeat and inevitable failureThe most damning evidence of the program’s hopelessness comes from the minister’s own assessment of its enforcement. When the gun owner suggests police would eventually come to his door to confiscate his property, Anandasangaree dismisses the idea. “I doubt very much it’s going to go that far,” he says. “I just don’t think municipal police services have the resources to do this.”.EDITORIAL: ABC/Disney disgracefully hands Kimmel back the mic — day after Charlie Kirk was laid to rest.This is an admission of defeat before the program even begins. The minister knows that police forces across the country, including the Ontario Provincial Police, have refused to participate. He knows that the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan will add roadblocks. He knows this scheme is doomed to fail. It is a hollow gesture, a political theatre designed to look like action while accomplishing nothing for public safety.The government’s commitment is so weak that Minister Anandasangaree even admitted the budget is “capped” at $742 million. Once that money is gone, the program stops, creating a patchwork of enforcement based on postal code. This is not a national public safety strategy; it is a reckless and expensive publicity stunt.The true source of gun violence ignoredWhile the government focuses its energy on licenced owners, it continues to ignore the actual crisis. As the minister himself concedes, 100% of the firearms used in crime that are traced come from the United States. Criminals do not register their guns or submit to background checks. They do not participate in “buybacks.”.A truly serious government would listen to its own minister’s words. It would deploy resources to secure our porous border with scanners, drones, and personnel to stop the flow of illegal weapons. It would end the catch-and-release bail system for repeat, violent offenders. It would impose mandatory jail time for those caught with illegal firearms.But those are difficult tasks. They require real work. It is far easier for a politician to grandstand and scapegoat a minority of responsible citizens than to tackle the complex, unglamorous work of fighting actual crime..BERNARDO: Is it mandatory confiscation or voluntary return for compensation?.A promise to Quebec, not to CanadaSo why proceed with a policy that is so clearly flawed? The minister’s answer is as simple as it is disgraceful: “Quebec is in a different place than other parts of Canada, right? And this is something that is very much a big, big, big deal for many of the Quebec electorate that voted for us.”There you have it. This is not about public safety. It is about votes. The Carney government is willing to sacrifice the rights, property, and trust of millions of Canadians outside Quebec to placate a part of its electoral base. It is divisive, cynical, and fundamentally un-Canadian..Prime Minister Carney had a choice. He could have abandoned this dumb Trudeau-era proposal and focused on real solutions. Instead, he chose to own it. He chose to be just another politician, putting partisan gain above the national interest.The path forward is clear. This program must be scrapped immediately. Every dollar earmarked for this confiscation scheme should be redirected to securing our border, supporting our police, and jailing repeat violent criminal offenders. The government must stop its war on lawful citizens and start targeting the actual criminals who threaten our communities.The minister’s leaked confession has given Canadians all the evidence they need. It is now up to us to demand that our government listens.