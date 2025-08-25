EDITORIAL: Raise the flags and spare the churches — 'mass graves' body count remains zero

It began with orange shirts and solemn ceremonies. Then came the flags lowered to half-mast. And finally, the dozens of churches — some more than a century old — set ablaze in the dead of night.All this, sparked by claims of "mass graves" at former residential school sites. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: not a single body has been found.Not one..Most Canadians want proof before accepting unmarked indigenous graves at Kamloops residential school.The story broke in May 2021 when the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced the discovery of 215 "potential burials" near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The claim was based on ground-penetrating radar — a technology that detects soil disturbances, not bones. No excavation followed. No forensic analysis. No confirmation. Yet the country reacted as if the graves had been opened and the remains counted.Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau called it "a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that indigenous peoples have faced — and continue to face — in this country" and urged Canadians to reflect. The BC government, in a gesture of collective mourning, recently ordered the Legislature flag lowered to half-mast. But what were we reflecting on — evidence, or emotion?The radar findings were preliminary. Even the anthropologist behind the Kamloops scan, Sarah Beaulieu, admitted the results were not definitive. "With ground penetrating radar we can never say definitively that they are human remains until you excavate," she said in 2021. That didn't stop the headlines. Nor did it stop the vandalism..In the years that followed, more than 100 churches have reportedly been burned or defaced across Canada. Stained glass shattered. Sacred altars desecrated. In Alberta and Saskatchewan, historic Catholic missions were reduced to ash. Some were torched in broad daylight. Others were doused in gasoline and lit like bonfires. Many of these attacks have been reported to be "suspected arson." The potential motive? Retaliation for graves that may not exist.This is not justice. It’s hysteria..Historic Saskatchewan church burned down, suspected arson.In 2021, Trudeau ordered that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast to honour the children in question and all indigenous children who never returned home. The federal government maintained the flag at half-mast on Parliament Hill and other federal buildings for over five months, marking it as the longest period in Canadian history that the flag has been flown at half-mast.Numerous municipalities and institutions across Canada followed suit, including Montreal, Edmonton, Mississauga, Brampton, and Toronto. The Town of Sackville in New Brunswick kept its flags at half-mast for 215 hours — one hour for each alleged child.The lowering of flags was meant to honour children who died in residential schools. That's a noble sentiment, but honouring the dead requires truth, and truth demands evidence. As of today, no remains have been unearthed at Kamloops. Nor at Cowessess. Nor at any of the other sites flagged by radar. .Yet the narrative persists.Why? Because it fits a political agenda. The federal government has poured millions into "reconciliation" efforts, including $320 million for searches and memorials. The Kamloops band was given millions for what the government labelled "field work." As Blacklock's Reporter reports, "no accounting of what became of the $7.9 million has been disclosed."Activists have seized the moment to demand apologies, reparations, and the rewriting of history. But reconciliation without truth is theatre. And theatre built on unverified claims is dangerous.This is not to deny the suffering of indigenous children. Residential schools were a dark chapter in Canadian history. But we do no service to those children — or to truth — by accepting speculation as fact. The rush to judgment has led to vandalism, division, and a national shame based on unconfirmed reports.The government should not have lowered the flags. Not without evidence. Not without confirmation. That act, though well-intentioned, signalled guilt before proof. It set a precedent: that emotion trumps fact, and that symbolism matters more than substance..MORGAN: Another day, another mass burial hoax.We must ask ourselves: what happens when the excavations are done and no bodies are found? Will the flags rise again? Will the churches be rebuilt? Will the country apologize for its rush to judgment?Or will silence follow — the kind that comes when a nation realizes it acted too soon, too loudly, and without enough reason?Canadians deserve the truth. Not radar scans. Not political theatre. Not arson in the name of justice. We deserve facts, evidence, and the courage to wait for them.Until then, let the flags fly high. And let the churches stand.