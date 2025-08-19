Editorials

EDITORIAL: Rolling out the blood red carpet for terrorists

Canada's broken immigration system welcomes Iranian regime officials while ISIS brides enjoy luxury treatment
ISIS
ISISImage courtesy of Twitter/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Afghanistan
Immigration
Federal Government
University Of Regina
Isis
Iran
Csis
Prince Albert
Duck Lake
isis brides
Iranian regime

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news