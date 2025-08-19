EDITORIAL: Rolling out the blood red carpet for terrorists

Canada has become the world's most accommodating doormat for terrorists and their enablers. While decent, law-abiding immigrants wait years for processing, our broken system rolls out the red carpet for Iranian regime officials and pampers returning ISIS brides with business-class flights and wine tabs.The evidence is overwhelming. Mahdi Nasiri, a senior Iranian propaganda chief, waltzed into Canada despite our official designation of Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism. He bragged about it on social media. Meanwhile, border authorities are investigating 66 suspected Iranian regime figures already here, with immigration lawyers reporting over 700 suspected cases. These aren't refugees fleeing oppression—they're the oppressors themselves.Consider the absurdity. The same officials who persecute women, execute dissidents, and threaten Canadian citizens are now claiming protection under our non-refoulement principle. They're using our own humanitarian laws as weapons against us. It's like inviting the fox to guard the henhouse, then wondering why the chickens keep disappearing..BC nurse suspended, fined nearly $94,000 over ‘I ♥ JK Rowling’ billboard.The Iranian infiltration represents a systematic security failure. CSIS confirms credible death threats from Iran targeting Canadians. Former justice minister Irwin Cotler faced an assassination plot. Iranian-Canadians report surveillance and intimidation by regime operatives on our own streets. Yet we keep the doors wide open.Our immigration system has collapsed under political pressure to prioritize speed over scrutiny. A decade ago, visa applicants faced rigorous vetting and in-person interviews. Today, decisions rely on automated portals and "one-touch" approvals that can be easily gamed. This isn't immigration policy—it's security roulette.The consequences are predictable. We're creating a sanctuary not for the persecuted, but for the persecutors. Canada is becoming a safe haven for the very people our allies are trying to stop..Meanwhile, eight ISIS brides received the VIP treatment during repatriation missions costing over $170,000. Business-class flights from Damascus. Montreal Airport Marriott accommodations. Room service and wine tabs exceeding $1,000 per person. These women joined a terrorist organization that beheaded journalists, enslaved Yazidi girls, and committed genocide. Our response? Luxury travel and premium hospitality.Kimberly Polman received weapons training with an all-female ISIS battalion. Oumaima Chouay pleaded guilty to participating in ISIS operations and received a one-day sentence. Aimee Vasconez married two ISIS fighters. Their reward for betraying Canadian values? First-class treatment at taxpayer expense while families struggle with rising costs and food bank lineups.The Duck Lake firearms video perfectly captures our dangerous drift. The footage looks more like Afghanistan than Saskatchewan—armed men firing shots while others watch from vehicles in rural areas. Two Prince Albert residents now face gun charges, but the incident highlights how foreign influences are reshaping Canadian communities. When the West starts resembling war zones, something has gone seriously wrong..WATCH: Two Prince Albert residents charged after Duck Lake gun video.This isn't about compassion or international obligations. It's about basic competence and sovereignty. A serious country doesn't import its enemies. It doesn't reward terrorism with luxury accommodation. It doesn't allow foreign agents to weaponize humanitarian protections.Even our universities have joined this backwards priority system. The University of Regina offers free room and board to 30 Afghan women students while cutting staff for existing Canadian students who must pay full price for everything. These foreign students get the red-carpet treatment—free housing, free meals, fast-tracked admissions—while Canadian families struggle with rising tuition costs and reduced services. It's another example of putting foreign interests ahead of our own citizens..Our priorities are completely backwards. We're cutting 3,300 positions at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada while spending lavishly on terrorist repatriations. We're reducing frontline border officers by 2,000 while Iranian regime officials exploit visa loopholes. Universities offer free accommodation to foreign students while Canadian students pay ever-higher fees for diminishing services. The CBSA union warns of $68 million in budget cuts while we roll out red carpets for our enemies.The current system rewards foreigners while burdening Canadian citizens. Iranian dissidents face surveillance and death threats while their persecutors claim refugee protection. Afghan students get free room and board while Canadian students pile up debt. ISIS brides enjoy business-class service while taxpaying families struggle with inflation.This madness must end. Canada needs immediate immigration reform including proper staffing, robust screening, and fast-track deportation for high-risk individuals. We must restore in-person interviews, eliminate pressure on officers to approve marginal applications, and prioritize security over speed..University of Regina importing, paying for Afghan women to study.Most importantly, we need political leaders with the courage to say no. No to Iranian regime officials claiming asylum. No to luxury treatment for ISIS returnees. No to allowing foreign agents to exploit our generosity and endanger our citizens.Canada's reputation for openness and fairness depends on maintaining clear boundaries between friend and foe. When we blur those lines, we betray the genuine refugees who seek our protection and the citizens who deserve our security.The choice is simple: restore sanity to our immigration system or watch Canada become a playground for international terrorists. There's no middle ground when national security is at stake.