EDITORIAL: Self-defence on trial, police treat home defenders as criminals

Seven Canadians stand charged after doing what anyone defending their home would do — act to protect it. In a country where the state claims to be protector and judge, the lesson is cruelly clear: if you fight back, the police treat you as the criminal.Most recently, in Lindsay, ON, a 44‑year‑old homeowner awoke to find a man inside his apartment. An altercation ensued; the intruder was airlifted with life‑threatening injuries. The resident was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, while the intruder faces break‑in and weapons charges. Ontario's premier condemned the prosecution, saying "something is broken" when people can't protect their family.Take Ali Mian in Milton, ON, in February 2023 armed men broke into his home. He fired one registered shot to protect his mother. One intruder died; Mian was charged with second‑degree murder. Only months later did the Crown withdraw the charge, admitting it was a clear case of self-defence.Or Ian Thomson of Port Colborne, ON, in 2010 masked attackers lobbed Molotov cocktails at his house. He fired three warning shots into the air. Police charged him with careless use and unsafe storage of firearms. Years later, after mounting legal costs, he was fully acquitted.In September 2016, there's Dakota Pratt on Birdtail Sioux First Nation in Manitoba. Awoken by an intruder stabbing him, he fought back — inflicting multiple stab wounds. The court found his initial defence justified, but deemed his continued force excessive. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years.In Thornhill, ON, the Truta brothers confronted men breaking into their garage. An intruder ended up critically injured. They were charged with aggravated assault, but charges were dropped after it emerged the brothers had asked the intruder to wait for police, had been victims of past thefts, and the intruder had a criminal past.Eddie Maurice's ordeal in Okotoks, AB, became a flashpoint in the fight over rural crime and self-defence. In February 2018, Maurice confronted trespassers rifling through his vehicles and fired what he described as a warning shot. The bullet ricocheted, striking one man. Police charged him with aggravated assault and firearms offences, but a ballistics report confirmed his claim that he hadn't aimed to injure. The Crown withdrew the charges. Across Alberta, town halls filled with farmers demanding clarity on when defending hearth and home crosses into criminal liability.And consider R vs Deluney in Newfoundland in 2014 — a domestic altercation adjudicated under self‑defence law. The court found the response proportionate and acquitted the accused, underscoring the courts' nuanced approach when context and intent align.These are seven Canadians, seven homes, seven desperate moments turned into criminal charges. Police routinely lay charges — murder, manslaughter, assault — then leave it to the Crown and courts to untangle self-defence. The message is clear: your right to defence depends on their approval.Meanwhile, the government tightens gun laws, pushing measures like Bill C-21 — criminalizing licenced gun owners, doing nothing about gun crime in cities. Law-abiding citizens, registered, and careful — these are the people punished when they defend themselves.Contrast that with US "castle doctrine" states, where your home is your sanctuary. Here, we lecture about "proportionality" and "de-escalation." A judge once scolded a Manitoban for using "excessive force" against a knife-wielding intruder. Only someone insulated from real danger could imagine such hypocrisy.Every prosecution of a homeowner sends one message to criminals: invade at will — most victims won't resist. And the government? It punishes those who do.These seven cases highlight a dangerous imbalance. The justice system shields criminals while prosecuting the law-abiding. It's time Canadians asked: who is truly protected by our laws?When lawful gun owners are treated like felons, and police side with intruders over homeowners, the greatest threat to public safety isn't the man defending his mother at 3 a.m. — it's the justice system itself.