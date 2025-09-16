EDITORIAL: Teachers who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination forfeit their right to teach

The assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has revealed a sickness festering in North America's education systems. While most decent citizens recoiled in horror at the political violence, dozens of educators — including in Canada — took to social media or even their classrooms to celebrate the murder. These individuals have demonstrated profound professional unfitness and should face permanent removal from their positions of trust overseeing young minds. Canadian educators have been among those expressing support for Kirk's assassination. In Toronto, a staff member at Corvette Junior Public School was suspended after showing Grade 5 and 6 students — children as young as 10 — graphic video of Kirk's assassination repeatedly while telling them Kirk "deserved for this to occur.” Reports indicate that the teacher exploited the opportunity to deliver a political speech on anti-fascism and transgender issues, resulting in significant trauma for several children who subsequently required social work assistance. This incident constitutes a grave breach of the teacher-student relationship and a fundamental violation of professional ethics. .EDITORIAL: Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination is not journalism.Meanwhile, at the University of Toronto, professor Ruth Marshall was placed on leave after writing on social media that "shooting is honestly too good for so many of you fascists" in reference to Kirk's death. While university professors enjoy greater academic freedom than K-12 teachers, such violent rhetoric falls far outside the bounds of acceptable discourse — particularly from someone in a position of academic authority. These Canadian incidents mirror more widespread problems in the United States, where at least a dozen educators have been fired or disciplined for similar comments. One teacher in Iowa posted "1 Nazi down" regarding Kirk's death, while a South Carolina teacher wrote "Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO America became greater today.” A Florida elementary teacher commented that Kirk was "one less evil person on this planet.” Such statements reveal a concerning mindset that should disqualify any individual from educating children. .The fundamental question for parents and education authorities is simple. Do you want someone who praises political assassination teaching your children? Educators hold positions of unique trust and influence over young minds. They are expected to model good judgment, critical thinking, and basic civility — not celebrate violence against those whose politics they dislike. When teachers publicly endorse political violence, they create hostile environments for students who share the targeted views and undermine the very mission of education. In the US, some argue that punishing such expressions threatens free speech rights. This misunderstands both the law and professional responsibilities. Although private citizens possess absolute freedom of speech, public school teachers, as government employees, are afforded more restricted protections when their speech interferes with educational functions or diminishes their effectiveness. The US Supreme Court established in Garcetti v. Ceballos that public employees do not have First Amendment protection for speech made pursuant to their official duties. Celebrating violence against political figures — whether in classrooms or on social media — clearly undermines a teacher's effectiveness and ability to educate all students fairly. .EDITORIAL: The assassination of Charlie Kirk: The Left’s war on dissent.In Canada, provincial teaching authorities have codes of conduct empowering them to suspend or revoke certifications for professional misconduct. The Ontario College of Teachers' Ethical Standards for the Teaching Profession requires educators to maintain "respect and care" for students and demonstrate "integrity" in all interactions. Showing assassination videos to 10-year-olds while declaring the victim deserved his fate violates every one of these standards. Similarly, the British Columbia Teachers' Council explicitly warns that professional certification can be suspended for conduct that "harms students, the public, or the profession" — including off-duty behaviour.The appropriate response is that teaching licences must be suspended pending investigation, and permanently revoked where educators are found to have endorsed or celebrated political violence. This isn't about punishing political opinions — teachers retain every right to criticize Kirk's views through appropriate channels. But celebrating violent death crosses a line that should disqualify anyone from educational duties. As US Vice President JD Vance rightly argued, "We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.”.Canadians should demand that our educational authorities follow the lead of jurisdictions that have taken swift action against these educators. The Toronto District School Board took appropriate first steps by immediately suspending the staff member involved and providing support to traumatized students. Provincial teaching colleges must now complete the process by conducting thorough investigations and imposing permanent licence revocations where warranted. The classroom should serve as a conducive environment for learning and fostering civil discourse, rather than being a platform for ideological indoctrination or the glorification of violence. Educators who fail to demonstrate fundamental respect for human life, even towards those with whom they hold differing viewpoints, lack the authority to mold young minds. Our children deserve superior educators who condemn assassinations and promote a culture of peace. They deserve educators who reject violence and exemplify the civic virtues essential for the effective functioning of a democratic society. These teachers clearly do not deserve to shape young minds.