EDITORIAL: The 'Wild West' had more justice than Liberal Canada

While Liberal elites lecture us about Canada not being the “Wild West,” their policies have created a lawless frontier where the most vulnerable are sacrificed.Let that sink in.A 25-year-old transgender "woman" repeat child sex offender was let out of jail early. Months later, police allege he forced his way into a home and violently sexually assaulted a toddler. The little girl, a happy child known for singing and dancing in a local store, suffered such devastating injuries that she required emergency transport to the hospital..Her crime? Being asleep in her own bed. In Canada. In 2025.This is not a scene from a dystopian novel. This is the direct result of a Liberal justice system engineered by soft-on-crime Liberal ideologues who care more about the rights of violent criminals than the safety of your children.The accused is Daniel Senecal. According to his Facebook account, Senecal identifies as a woman and uses she/her pronouns. But no pronoun game can erase the brutal facts of the case. Police records show Senecal was just released from jail in March of this year. His previous conviction? For a near-identical nighttime sexual assault on a young boy in 2021.Elon Musk even weighed in on Twitter/X posting, "Extreme levels of trans violence. This is a SEVERE problem.".For that horror, Senecal was sentenced to a mere 18 months and released before serving the full sentence.The mother of that first young victim said it perfectly, “I feel like I failed to get him locked up longer ... The fact that the justice system did not do more makes me hurt.”She didn’t fail. The Liberal’s justice system failed her. It failed her son. And it catastrophically failed that little girl in Welland. This is what “rehabilitation” looks like in Liberal-run Canada. It looks like a toddler fighting for her life in a hospital bed..SIMS / HAUBRICH: The rest of the West should cut the PST.And what is the response from the Liberal government? A smug, out-of-touch tweet from Minister of Justice Sean Fraser. When Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rightly argues that Canadians should have the right to defend themselves and their families, Fraser sneers at the thought."This isn't the Wild West. It's Canada," he posted from the comfort of his Ottawa office..He's right. It's not the Wild West. The Wild West had a better, more honest sense of justice..In the Wild West, a known sex offender who preyed on children wouldn't be coddled by the state and released back onto the streets in a matter of months. Communities understood the concept of permanent consequences. They prioritized the safety of the innocent over the comfort of the guilty.Look at what Fraser's "not-Wild-West" Canada has become. In Toronto, the Crown jewel of Canada's urban centres, violent crime has exploded. The numbers don't lie. In 2010, there were 15,417 violent crimes reported. Last year, that number hit a staggering 50,836.. That is a 230% increase. That isn't a trend. It's an epidemic of lawlessness. Fraser's Canada has indeed become the Wild West, but without the justice, without the common sense, and without the courage to protect its own people.This is the chaos that soft justice creates. It is a system that views law-abiding citizens as the problem and dangerous offenders as victims in need of endless second chances. It is a system that allows a Daniel Senecal to walk free, only to allegedly destroy another young life.It is not just Senecal.Just a few weeks ago, we see another grotesque example of this upside-down Liberal justice system. In Lindsay, Ontario, a man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly defending his family and his property from an intruder. That's right! A citizen, in his own home, faces criminal charges for doing what the state so clearly failed to do — protect what is his. At a press conference this morning, Premier Doug Ford talked about a man killed in front of his family over the weekend. "This innocent man got his doors kicked in in the middle of night, four people went in there. His three kids are there. His wife. (The intruders) had a gun to one of the kids. He went to go protect them, and these scumbags shot him right in front of his kids. Shot him dead," Ford told the media..While violent offenders like Senecal are cycled through a revolving door, law-abiding homeowners are treated like criminals.This is the Liberal legacy..While the Liberal minister lectures us about "real solutions," real Canadians are living in fear. They are buying extra locks for their doors. They are afraid to let their children play outside. They know the system will not protect them. The police do their jobs, they make arrests, but the revolving door of the courts spits the dangerous predators right back out.The Wild West had a code. You were responsible for your actions. Justice was swift and certain. What do we have? A system that offers early release to a child sex offender and then, when the inevitable happens, a government minister who attacks anyone demanding change as fear-mongers.Sean Fraser says he trusts judges and police. Do you trust a system that set Daniel Senecal free?.Canadians are not asking for slogans. They are begging for safety. They are pleading for a government that will stand with them, the victims, and not with the criminals who victimize them. They are demanding that the safety of a toddler in her bed be more important than the feelings of a repeat violent sex offender.That's not the Wild West. That's just common sense. And in Ottawa today, common sense is in desperately short supply.