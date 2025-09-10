EDITORIAL: When Carney says 'Buy Canadian', he isn't talking about the West

Prime Minister Mark Carney swoops in with his "Buy Canadian" plan, waving the Canadian flag like a magician pulling rabbits from a hat. It's all about insulating our economy from those nasty US trade wars and global supply shocks, he says. What do you find when you peel back the layers? Ottawa’s substantial interference in the matter appears to be more akin to central Canadian cronyism than genuine economic patriotism. Sure, it sounds noble — mandatory domestic procurement for federal projects, Canadian content rules even for foreign suppliers, and an expansion beyond just steel and lumber to every sector under the sun. Yet, when you ask who really benefits and from which parts of the country, the answers point east, leaving the West to scrape for crumbs.Let's start with the buying part. Under this scheme, all federal departments, agencies, and Crown corporations must prioritize Canadian suppliers for taxpayer-funded gigs. No more "best efforts" — it's a legal must-do. If foreigners slip in, Ottawa will nudge them to toss in Canadian materials and labour. Fine in theory, but who are these suppliers? .McTEAGUE: Mark Carney should have pulled the plug on the EV fantasy.History shows federal cash flows heaviest to Ontario and Quebec, where manufacturing hubs like auto parts and aerospace thrive. Take the auto sector, Carney's pausing the federal EV sales mandate for 2026, giving manufacturers a breather amid trade woes. That's a nod to Ontario's car plants, hammered by US tariffs. But where's the love for Western staples like oil and gas? The plan barely whispers about energy, even as Alberta and Saskatchewan pump the lifeblood of our economy. In 2023, oil and gas exports hit $180 billion, dwarfing other sectors, according to Statistics Canada. Yet, this "Buy Canadian" push expands rules to all sectors without earmarking funds for pipelines or refineries. Instead, it's a roadmap urging provinces and municipalities to follow suit — code for Ottawa dangling carrots to align everyone with central priorities..And don't get me started on agriculture. The plan throws $370 million at canola farmers to offset China's 75.8% tariff, which is something — canola's big in the Prairies, with Saskatchewan leading production at over 10 million tonnes annually. But that's a drop in the bucket compared to the $5 billion Strategic Response Fund open to "all sectors hit by tariffs." Who decides where that money lands? Ottawa, of course. The Liberals' record with Western Canada isn't exactly sterling. Remember the carbon tax battles, where Alberta and Saskatchewan got slapped while Quebec pocketed rebates? Or the Trans Mountain pipeline saga, delayed for years by federal dithering, costing billions? Under former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s reign, Western alienation increased, with polls showing 60% of Albertans feeling Ottawa ignores them, per a 2024 Angus Reid survey. .DUCKWORTH: Think big or get left behind: The West’s moment to redefine its destiny.This fund, plus a $1 billion boost for small- and medium-sized businesses via the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, could help agricultural folks in the West retool or find new markets. Flexible loans and non-repayable grants target agriculture, seafood, and manufacturing. But given past patterns, expect the lion's share to prop up Eastern factories, not Prairie grain elevators or cattle ranches.Workers get a pat on the back too. Reskilling for up to 50,000 folks through employers or recruiters, automatic EI enrolment in job-matching programs, and extended benefits up to 65 weeks for long-timers, with the waiting period waived for 700,000 people. A new "skills-to-job" platform promises training and counselling. Sounds helpful amid trade ruptures. Yet, in the West, where oil sands layoffs hit hard — over 20,000 jobs lost in Alberta since 2014, says the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers — this feels like window dressing. .Carney frames it as a shift from "reliance to resilience," due to US protectionism but with a polite Canadian twist. Public spending to bolster domestic industries, protect jobs, and cut vulnerability to foreign shocks. Noble? Maybe. But it's classic Ottawa overreach, dictating procurement from on high, potentially jacking up costs for taxpayers. Studies show "buy local" rules can inflate project prices by 10-30%, as noted in a Fraser Institute report on protectionism.What part of the country benefits most? Central Canada, hands down. Ontario's auto and manufacturing base gets the EV pause and tariff relief funds. Quebec's aerospace and tech sectors, already cozy with federal grants, stand to gain from content rules. Meanwhile, Western oil and gas? Crickets. Ag products like canola get targeted aid, but broader support for wheat, beef, or potash — key to Saskatchewan's economy — seems an afterthought. The plan encourages lower governments to adopt similar standards, but without mandates, it's voluntary. Alberta and Saskatchewan, ever wary of federal strings, might balk, especially after fights over Bill C-69, the "no more pipelines" law..MINDERHOUD: When conservatives concede the classroom to gender identity warriors.In the end, Carney's vision might shield us from global tempests, but at what cost? Economic patriotism shouldn't mean funnelling billions eastward while the West, which fuels national wealth, gets shortchanged. Fair distribution across Canada? Dream on. With the Liberals' history of favouring vote-rich ridings in Ontario and Quebec, this "Buy Canadian" is just more of the same. Big government, uneven benefits, and a raw deal for the Prairies. Time for Western leaders to demand their slice — or better yet, push back against Ottawa's endless overreach. After all, true resilience starts with treating all regions as equals, not afterthoughts.