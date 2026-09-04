August home sales in Edmonton down from July and year-over-year

Home sales in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) in August dropped 15.4% from July, and were down 9.8% from August last year, coming in at 2,143 sales, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).

New listings were 3,769, a drop of 8.1% from July, but a 3.3% year-over-year increase. Total listings decreased 1.1% from August but were up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

“A slow-down in activity has continued as autumn approaches, reflecting normal seasonal trends,” says Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair, of RAE. “Supply is ample, but unless demand keeps up, we are likely to see downward pressure on prices beyond the usual seasonal patterns.”

The average market-wide sales price in the GEA was $469,602 in August, a 1.1% drop from July and 1.8% higher than August 2025. The composite benchmark price was $426,900, down 0.6% from July as well as year-over-year.

“There are also indicators that a shift in the wider market is taking place,” says Reid. “Average prices are not showing significant changes from the previous year, indicating steadiness; meanwhile, inventory continues to accrue in our market.”