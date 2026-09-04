August home sales in Edmonton down from July and year-over-year

Home sales in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) in August dropped 15.4% from July, and were down 9.8% from August last year, coming in at 2,143 sales, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).
New listings were 3,769, a drop of 8.1% from July, but a 3.3% year-over-year increase. Total listings decreased 1.1% from August but were up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
“A slow-down in activity has continued as autumn approaches, reflecting normal seasonal trends,” says Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair, of RAE. “Supply is ample, but unless demand keeps up, we are likely to see downward pressure on prices beyond the usual seasonal patterns.”
The average market-wide sales price in the GEA was $469,602 in August, a 1.1% drop from July and 1.8% higher than August 2025. The composite benchmark price was $426,900, down 0.6% from July as well as year-over-year.
“There are also indicators that a shift in the wider market is taking place,” says Reid. “Average prices are not showing significant changes from the previous year, indicating steadiness; meanwhile, inventory continues to accrue in our market.”
The Edmonton housing market by property type
Single-family home sales were down 15.7% from July and down 8.2% from August last year. Sales prices averaged $575,575, down 1.6% from July and a 1% increase year-over-year. New listings decreased 9% month-over-month but increased 5.8% year-over-year.
In the semi-detached sector sales decreased by 13.4% from July and were down 1.2% from August last year. The average price dropped 0.3% to $424,322, but a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. New listings decreased 23.7% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year.
Row/townhomes sales decreased14.5% month-over-month and 13.2% lower year-over-year. Average prices increased 1.9% over July but decreased 1.2% year-over-year, coming in at $298,238. New listings declined 19.3% from July but were up 7.2% year-over-year.
Sales of apartment condominiums decreased 16.3% from July and were down 18.7% from August last year. New listings were down 4.3% month-over-month and 2.8% year-over-year. The average sales price was $215,422, up 0.7% from July but down 1.2% from August last year.