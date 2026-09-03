Edmonton

Edmonton woman whose dogs killed 11-year-old sentenced to two years' house arrest

Crystal MacDonald has been sentenced to two years' house arrest minus a day after her dogs killed 11-year-old Kache Gris, Crown prosecutors sought five years imprisonment
Crystal MacDonald pictured after the incident alongside police officers
Crystal MacDonald pictured after the incident alongside police officersCourt of the King's Bench of Alberta
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Dog Attack
Kache Grist
Edmonton crime
Crystal MacDonald
Edmonton Court of the King's Bench
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