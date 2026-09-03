Edmonton woman whose dogs killed 11-year-old sentenced to two years' house arrest

The woman whose two dogs attacked and killed a young boy in Edmonton in 2024 has been sentenced to two years of house arrest minus a day, despite Crown prosecutors seeking five years' imprisonment.In an Edmonton court on Thursday, Justice Eric Macklin handed down his sentence, deciding to side with the defence's proposed sentence of two years house arrest minus a day instead of the prosecution's.Crystal MacDonald was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in an Edmonton court this past May after her two Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed 11-year-old Kache Gris in the spring of 2024.The incident happened when Gris, who normally lives with his mother in BC, was staying with his father in the South Edmonton neighbourhood of Summerside over spring break.At the time of the incident Gris' father, Wesley, was living with MacDonald and her two large dogs.The incident occurred after Wesley, who was working in the garage, told the court he let his son go inside the home to play video games..About 45 minutes later he went inside and found his son in a pool of blood, surrounded by the two dogs, with bite marks on his neck.Gris was found to have died due to bite injuries sustained on his neck.The dogs were later put down.MacDonald told the court that she had repeatedly told Wesley not to leave his son alone with the dogs. Before killing Gris, the dogs had killed two other pets and injured three people, including MacDonald herself.When MacDonald was questioned back in May, Justice Eric Macklin said he found that her behaviour was "evasive and defensive whenever her actions were questioned."Despite this, Wesley petitioned the court not to send MacDonald to prison."I also feel compelled to express honestly that I do not personally believe additional suffering, incarceration, or destruction will heal what has already happened,” he is quoted as saying in court.Justin Macklin handed down his sentence on Thursday at the Court of the King's Bench in Edmonton.