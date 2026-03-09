Edmonton four-plexes being turned into 32-bedroom rooming houses

More infill housing controversies have erupted in Edmonton, centered around residential buildings that were given construction permits by the city after it changed its zoning bylaws in 2024 to allow multi-family home buildings in all areas of the city, much the same as Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw.

Edmonton’s bylaw is better known as the infill bylaw, which permits buildings as high as three storeys, with up to eight homes in each. Last month a group of Edmontonians spoke at a public hearing to reduce the number of units allowed to six, but Edmonton city council voted it down.

One of the buildings raising eyebrows was described in its development permit application as “a multi-family dwelling having seven or eight units”, but local resident Rhonda Bell, a resident of Edmonton’s McKernan community told Global News the building is anything but that.

“What they’re actually building is about 32 bedrooms at a time,” said Bell.

Classified posts on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, downloaded and supplied by residents to Global last week, but since removed, advertised daily, as well as hourly, rentals for individual bedrooms in the infill. The ads said the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry were shared areas, with no mention of living rooms. Costs ranged from $35 to $65 per night.