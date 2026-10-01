Edmonton group rallies against city council growth decisions

An Edmonton group, Edmonton Neighbourhoods United (ENU), with concerns about how Alberta’s capital city is growing, is inviting citizens to a rally on Sunday to express their concerns about growth and city council decisions. “Our voices aren't being heard by city council,” says ENU in a statement. “We are asking for growth that works with neighbourhoods and the people who live in them. Growth that considers livability, infrastructure, trees and green space, privacy, parking, construction impacts, neighbouring properties and the long-term health of our communities.” The rally will focus on all aspects of growth development in Edmonton, including infill housing, bike lanes, road conditions, snow clearing, transit, taxes, safety, aging infrastructure, recreation, growth pressures, and how Edmontonians can use their voices for council to hear them. “Across Edmonton, residents are raising concerns about growth, taxes, infrastructure, neighborhood services, safety, transportation and the decisions shaping the communities we call home,” says ENU. “We may not agree on every issue, but we should be able to agree that residents deserve to be heard, public engagement should matter and city hall should be accountable to the people it serves.”.“This is an opportunity for Edmontonians to come together, make their voices heard and call for thoughtful decision-making and meaningful public engagement. Come hear resident stories, meet neighbours from across Edmonton. Bring your family. Bring a sign. Bring your own experience.” The rally takes place Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Churchill Square. For more information about ENU, go to www.edmontonneighbourhoodsunited.ca