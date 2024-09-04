Edmonton home prices and sales increase year-over-year in August

Home sales in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) in August slipped below July’s level, but came in higher than August last year, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE). Last month, sales were 2,591 homes, down 11.8% from July and a 15.8% increase over August 2023. There were 3,467 new listings added to the market in August, a 7% decline from July and up 7.7% year-over-year, while overall inventory dropped 1.2% month-over-month and a significant decline of 13.8% from August 2023. The aggregate average price was $435,094, a 1.2% decrease from July 2024, and a 9.1% increase from August 2023. “The hot summer season is definitely at an end as we can see clearly from the month-over-month numbers,” says RAE’s 2024 Board Chair Melanie Boles. “But the yearly comparison is telling a different story. This year’s home prices have increased in double-digit percentages for most residential categories, and the market is definitely more active as the number of sales continues to be stronger as well.” By housing type, the single-family home averaged $546,101, a year-over-year increase of 10.2%; semi-detached homes sold for an average of $414,526, up 10.9% year-over-year; the average price for row/townhouses was $290,569, 14.7% higher than last year, and; the apartment condominium average price was $203,742, 5.1% higher than August 2023. The market-wide listings-to-sale averaged 35 in the GEA, 11 days fewer than August 2023. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.