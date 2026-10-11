Edmonton housing market sees slow September

The Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) housing market took a tumble in September with sales of 1,959 homes, down 8.8% from August and slipping 10.3% from September 2025. The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price in the GEA was $423,100, down 0.9% from August and down 0.3% year-over-year. The market-wide average price in September was $466,080, down 0.8% from August, but up 2.9% from September 2025, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE). On the upside were new listings, increasing to 3,864, a 7.2% hike, month-over-month and up 11.3% year-over-year, taking the inventory level up by 7.2% month-over-month. In total, the available inventory at the end of September was 6.7% higher than September 2025. “Sales activity has slowed with the arrival of the new school year, and although new listings are up, typical seasonal trends suggest sales will not rebound until after year end,” said Darlene Reid, 2026 Board Chair, RAE. “The average price is still holding onto the gains it has made in 2026, but when considering year-over-year trends, price growth has slowed over the last few years. The rising inventory in our market could soften that growth even further.” .The GEA by property type: Single-family The price averaged $569,820, decreasing 1.1% from August and an increase of 2.9% from September 2025. Listings increased 4.5% month-over-month and 13.6% year-over-year, with sales falling 6.2%. Sales decreased 6.2% from August and 6.5% from September 2025. Semi-detached New listings increased 8.1% from August and 25.4% from September 2025. Sales decreased by 15.5% compared to August and 10.9% from September 2025. The semi-detached average price was $412,974, a month-over-month decrease of 2.7%, and a 4.8% decrease, year-over-year. Row/townhomes Prices decreased 2.9% from last month, and declined 4.5% from September 2025, averaging $289,640. New listings were up 5.3% from August and up 12.5% from last year. Sales for row/townhouse properties decreased by 12.8% month-over-month and 20.1% year-over-year. Apartment condominiums Sales decreased 9.1% in September from August and down 5.4% from September 2025. New listings decreased 11.1% month-over-month and 5.3% year-over-year. Condo prices averaged $208,672, decreasing 3.1% from August but increasing 0.6% compared to September 2025.