Edmonton housing market: slowing sales; steady prices

In lockstep with other major markets in Canada, home sales in Edmonton in June decreased from the level set in May, but were above last June’s level. In a release, the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE) said the city recorded 2,847 sales last month, down 11.4% from May and 10% higher than June 2023. New listings performed much the same, with 3,712 homes going on the market, a 14.2% drop from May and a 15.9% increase from June last year. The city-wide average price reached $438,973, a slight 0.6% decrease from May and 6.6% above the average in June 2023. The market by home type: Single-family home sales were 1,661, a decrease of 12.3% from May and 4.5% higher than June 2023. The average price came in at $539,468, decreasing 1.3% from May and up from June 2023 by 7.9%. Semi-detached home sales dropped 5.9% month-over-month and increased 7.4% year-over-year. The average sales price was $422,321, a 2% increase over May and up 10.3% year-over-year. Row/townhouse sales decreased 6.5% compared to May 2024 but up 37.2% from June 2023. The average price was $290,249, a 1.5% drop from May and an increase of 12.7% from June 2023. Apartment condominium sales decreased 16.7% from May and were 13.6% higher than June 2023. The average price reached $211,583, a 2.3% increase from May and 8.5% higher than last June. Overall, all residential listings averaged 30 days on the market, a month-over-month decrease of three days and an 11-day decrease when compared to June 2023. “The market as a whole is at its plateau for the season,” says RAE 2024 Board Chair Melanie Boles. “We’re likely going to see the number of sales continue to decline as we approach the end of summer, but our average prices don’t seem to be declining as much. In fact, prices actually increased in the semi-detached and condo market, which could indicate those properties are attractive to investors at the moment.”