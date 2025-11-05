Edmonton real estate market slows, but still in balanced territory

Resale homes activity in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) slowed in October, compared to September, but outperformed October 2024, according to a new report from the Realtors Association of Edmonton (REA).
Sales in October were 2,061, a 5.7% decrease from September but up 17% from last year. Inventory decreased with 3,306 new listings, down 4.7% from September, but an increase of 14.7% year-over-year.
“October’s numbers suggest a natural seasonal slowdown. While month-over-month activity has slowed, sales and prices remain notably higher than this time last year, signalling a market that continues to show healthy demand and stability,” said Darlene Reid, board chair at REA.
“After a period of tighter supply, the increase in available listings compared to last year is creating more balanced conditions for everyone in the market, more choice for buyers and steady opportunity for sellers.”
“The average selling price across all residential property types increased by 0.3% month-over-month to $454,777 and is 3.2% higher than October 2024. The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price in the GEA was $418,500, a 1.2% decrease from September 2025 and 3.7% higher than one year ago.”
Here are Reid’s overviews of the market by homes type:
Single-family
Average prices increased 0.9% from September to $559,585, 1.2% higher than October 2024. The number of sales fell 4.8% from September and 13% from last year. New listings fell 14.2% month-over-month, but are still 11.2% higher year-over-year.
Semi-detached
New listings increased 19.5% from September and increased 34% year-over-year, while sales decreased 8.8% from September and 20.1% compared to October 2024. Average prices fell 1.1% from September to $428,966, 5.3% higher than the previous year.
Row/townhomes
Prices decreased 2.1% in October, averaging $297,051, reflecting a 3.5% decrease from last October. New listings were 8.9% lower than September but remained higher than the previous year by 32.5%. Sales for row/townhomes decreased by 9.7% month-over-month and 24.3% compared to October 2024.
Apartment condominiums
Sales slowed 3% from September and 22.3% fewer than the previous year. New listings slowed 7.2% from September but were 4.3% higher than last year. Condominium prices averaged $202,733 at the end of the month, a 2.3% decrease from September and a 5.3% increase compared to October 2024.