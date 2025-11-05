Edmonton real estate market slows, but still in balanced territory

Resale homes activity in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) slowed in October, compared to September, but outperformed October 2024, according to a new report from the Realtors Association of Edmonton (REA).

Sales in October were 2,061, a 5.7% decrease from September but up 17% from last year. Inventory decreased with 3,306 new listings, down 4.7% from September, but an increase of 14.7% year-over-year.

“October’s numbers suggest a natural seasonal slowdown. While month-over-month activity has slowed, sales and prices remain notably higher than this time last year, signalling a market that continues to show healthy demand and stability,” said Darlene Reid, board chair at REA.

“After a period of tighter supply, the increase in available listings compared to last year is creating more balanced conditions for everyone in the market, more choice for buyers and steady opportunity for sellers.”

“The average selling price across all residential property types increased by 0.3% month-over-month to $454,777 and is 3.2% higher than October 2024. The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price in the GEA was $418,500, a 1.2% decrease from September 2025 and 3.7% higher than one year ago.”