Edmontonians speak out about zoning bylaw; public hearing to be held Tuesday

Calgarians are not the only ones dealing with an unpopular zoning bylaw; Edmontonians are fighting a bylaw approved in 2024 that allowed multi-family home buildings (infills), up to three storeys high, in neighbourhoods throughout the city.

While there isn’t a movement to repeal the bylaw in Edmonton, as there is in Calgary, Edmontonians have been vocal about the ‘infill bylaw’. voicing concerns about the size and scale of infill homes, loss of privacy, tree removal and increased pressure on infrastructure.

As a result, Edmonton City Council is reviewing proposed amendments, including restricting infill projects to a maximum of six units, particularly non-corner/mid-block sites, to address massing issues. The bylaw became a contentious issue during last fall’s elections, with residents of established communities expressing concerns about property values, lack of parking, predatory developers, quality of builds and housing affordability.

To gather feedback, the urban planning committee held a public hearing last week, giving Edmontonians the opportunity to review and speak about the amendments.

During the hearing, some of the amendments were not popular, said Edmonton Cllr. Aaron Paquette, adding there are no wrong arguments.