Edmonton's benchmark home price up 9.4% from September

Real estate sales in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) in October hit 1,882 homes, a 3.5% drop from September and a decline of 8.3% from October last year, according to a report from the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE). The market-wide average selling price decreased 2% from September to $457,641, 0.5% higher than October last year, while the MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price was $417,200, up 9.4% from September and up 7.2% year-over-year. “Activity is tapering off seasonally as sales, new listings and average prices decreased last month," says Darlene Reid, 2026 Board Chair, of REA. The GEA had 3,264 new listings, an 11.2% decrease from September and a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. Available inventory decreased 6.6% month-over-month and is 15.2% above October last year. "Certain property types did have a small rebound in sales and average price, but with higher inventory overall, it’s a fluctuation rather than a trend. We’re likely to see gains stall or reverse as the year comes to a close," says Reid. "Sellers seeing declining activity shouldn’t be discouraged, however. This season is when serious buyers are looking, and while they may have plenty of options, the right home can still compete.” .The Edmonton market by housing type. Single-family detached home prices averaged $550,510, down 3.4% from September and 1.8% from October last year. Listings decreased 17.3% month-over-month but were up 8.4% year-over-year. Sales decreased 5.3% from September and up 6.6% from October last year. The semi-detached sector's average price was $410,683, down 0.6% from September, and down 4.3% year-over-year, with sales increasing 16.1% over September and up 12.4% year-over-year. New listings fell 12.8% from September and a drop of 10.1% from October last year. Row/townhome prices increased 2.9% from September and up 0.1% from October last year, with the average price registering $297,691. New listings were down 25.2% from September and 8.7% from last year. Sales increased by 6.5% month-over-month and decreased 6.1% year-over-year. Apartment condominium sales decreased 19.6% in October and fell 30.9% compared to October last year. New listings decreased 0.2% month-over-month and up 3.2% year-over-year. The average condo price was $213,245. A 1.8% increase from September and up 5.1% from October last year.