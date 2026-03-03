Greater Edmonton Area real estate market sees big sales jump in February

The Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) had a 40% increase in sales in February over January, hitting 1,606 sales, according to the monthly report from the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).
New listings reached 3,020 last month, up 23.6% from January and an increase of 15.4% from last February. The new listings increased total active listings to 5,462 a month-over-month increase of 11.4% and a 34.6% increase, year-over-year.
The numbers bode well for the spring home buying season, said Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair of RAE.
“In February, more than any groundhog, the Greater Edmonton Area property market gave us a sure sign that spring is on its way,” said Reid. “Signs of life and activity heating up are consistent across almost all property types, with the exception of condos where prices adjusted downward from last month and are lower than last year.”
The market-wide average selling price was $454,801, 1.5% higher than February 2025 and up 1.4% from last month.
The GEA’s MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price was $419,600, an increase of 0.9% from January, but a 2.1% decrease from February 2025.
All market segments, except apartment condominiums, had price increases, said Reid.
“As other property categories see price increases, apartment condos may rely on their affordability, possibly attracting first-time homeowners and investors,” she said.
Here are REA’s market overviews by property type:
Single-family homes
Sales prices averaged $571,372, a 2.7% drop from January 2026 and down 1.1% from February 2025. Sales increased 35.8% from the previous month but fell 12.4% short of sales in February of last year. New listings increased 20.7% month-over-month and 13.2% year-over-year.
Semi-detached homes
The average sales price rose 4.5% over January to $441,958, 4.8% higher than February 2025. Sales increased by 43.4% from January but were 1.9% lower than February 2025. New listings increased 8.1% from January and were up 29% year-over-year.
Row/townhomes
The average sales price reached $307,526 an increase of 3.8% from January and up 2.3% from February, 2025. Sales increased by 47.9% month-over-month but were down15% year-over-year. New listings rose 25.7% from January and 11.5% from February last year. Sales for row/townhome properties increased by 47.9% month-over-month but were 15.0% lower year-over-year.
Apartment condominiums
The condominium average sales price was $212,133 at the end of February 2026, down 6% from January and down1.4% compared to February 2025. Sales increased in February by 42.8% over January but were down 11.9% year-over-year. New listings increased 22.7% month-over-month and 19.7% year-over-year.