Greater Edmonton Area real estate market sees big sales jump in February

The Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) had a 40% increase in sales in February over January, hitting 1,606 sales, according to the monthly report from the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).

New listings reached 3,020 last month, up 23.6% from January and an increase of 15.4% from last February. The new listings increased total active listings to 5,462 a month-over-month increase of 11.4% and a 34.6% increase, year-over-year.

The numbers bode well for the spring home buying season, said Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair of RAE.

“In February, more than any groundhog, the Greater Edmonton Area property market gave us a sure sign that spring is on its way,” said Reid. “Signs of life and activity heating up are consistent across almost all property types, with the exception of condos where prices adjusted downward from last month and are lower than last year.”

The market-wide average selling price was $454,801, 1.5% higher than February 2025 and up 1.4% from last month.

The GEA’s MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price was $419,600, an increase of 0.9% from January, but a 2.1% decrease from February 2025.