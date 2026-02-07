Massive increase in new listings in Edmonton in January

CALGARY — The Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) saw 1,151 home sales in January, down 12.5% from December and a year-over-year drop of 27.6%, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).
Meanwhile, new listings reached 2,518, an 84.2% increase over December and a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. The increase in new listings increased total listings by 8.5% from December, and 32.7% above January 2025.
The market-wide selling price, including all housing types, dropped 1.4% from December to $448,761, 2.5% higher than January 2025, while the benchmark price stood at $415,000, down 0.1% from December and down one percent year-over year.
“A wave of new inventory has hit the market for 2026, and with inventory levels already pretty healthy at the end of last year, it marks a transition to a more competitive year for sellers,” said Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair, RAE.
“Buyers looking to make a move in 2026 should consider getting on the property ladder now, if possible.”
“There’s plenty of choice, less rush, with homes averaging 59 days on market, and they’re likely to get a better negotiation on price than if they wait until the market picks up in spring.”
The January 2026 Edmonton market by homes type, per GEA.
Single-family
Prices averaged $556,752, down 11.7% from December 2025 and 0.6% from January 2025. Sales in the category fell 16.3% from the previous month and 23.1% from January 2025. New listings increased 84.2% month-over-month and 5.1% year-over-year.
Semi-detached
New listings increased 83.9% from December and 13.6% year-over year. Sales increased by 1.4% from December 2025 but were 27.5% lower than January 2025. Average prices rose 0.2% from December to $422,964 and were 0.7% higher than the previous year.
Row/townhomes
Prices decreased 0.3% from December and 5.1% from January of 2025, averaging $296,227. New listings were up 71.2% from December and up 7.6% from January last year. Sales for row/townhouse properties decreased by 13.6% month-over-month and 29.5% year-over-year.
Apartment condominiums
Sales decreased by six percent in January from December and down 38.7% from January 2025. New listings increased 77.9% month-to-month, but down four percent from last year. Condominium prices averaged $225,671 at the end of January 2026, up 16.5% from December and up 11.1% from January 2025.