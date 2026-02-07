Massive increase in new listings in Edmonton in January

CALGARY — The Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) saw 1,151 home sales in January, down 12.5% from December and a year-over-year drop of 27.6%, according to the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE).

Meanwhile, new listings reached 2,518, an 84.2% increase over December and a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. The increase in new listings increased total listings by 8.5% from December, and 32.7% above January 2025.

The market-wide selling price, including all housing types, dropped 1.4% from December to $448,761, 2.5% higher than January 2025, while the benchmark price stood at $415,000, down 0.1% from December and down one percent year-over year.

“A wave of new inventory has hit the market for 2026, and with inventory levels already pretty healthy at the end of last year, it marks a transition to a more competitive year for sellers,” said Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair, RAE.

“Buyers looking to make a move in 2026 should consider getting on the property ladder now, if possible.”

“There’s plenty of choice, less rush, with homes averaging 59 days on market, and they’re likely to get a better negotiation on price than if they wait until the market picks up in spring.”