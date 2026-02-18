Motion to reduce density in Edmonton infills defeated in council

A move to reduce the size of infill developments in Edmonton neighbourhoods failed on Tuesday at an Edmonton city council meeting.

Much like Calgary’s blanket upzoning bylaw, Edmonton council approved a rezoning bylaw in 2024, known as the infill bylaw, that permits large townhouse developments, with as many as eight units, mid-block, throughout the city.

Cllr. Karen Principe, who represents Ward tastawiyiniwak, brought forward a motion that would have reduced the number of units in the developments mid-block to six.

Principe said the move would address concerns expressed by Edmontontians about capacity issues that relate to parking and waste management. Additionally, her motion included increasing the minimum size of residential units in new mid-block infill developments.

Principe said reducing from eight to six units was a reasonable compromise from reducing the number to four, which has been debated in previous city council meetings and public hearings.

The motion was defeated by an 8 to 4 vote, after a debate that focussed on capacity rather than affordability and choice.

Cllr. Coun. Thu Parma, representing Ward sipiwiyiniwak, voted in support of Principe’s motion but acknowledged she believed there were issues with it.