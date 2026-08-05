Sales slow in Edmonton real estate market while supply grows

Home sales in the Greater Edmonton Area (GEA) reached 2,535 in July, a 7.6% decline from June and down 11% from July 2025, but as the all-important fall selling season approaches, buyers looking for good deals could have more than 8,000 homes listed for sale from which to choose.

There were 4,258 new listings in the GEA in July, pushing the number of homes listed at the end of the month to 8,142, up 0.9% from June and 17.9% higher than July 2025.

“The average selling price across all residential property types decreased by 1.8% from the previous month to $475,079, a price 2.6% higher than July 2025.” said Darlene Reid, 2026 board chair, of the REALTORS Association of Edmonton. “The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price in the GEA was $429,100, decreasing 0.3% from June 2026 and showing no change year-over-year.”

The Edmonton market shifted into a lower gear in July, compared to June, said Reid.

“A significant shift in numbers occurred in July, following seasonal trends as the spring market fervor has faded into the summer months,” she said. “Decreased sales, despite ample inventory, softening prices, and longer days on the market are strong indicators that demand is subsiding. Numbers may rebound slightly through fall, but we’re unlikely to see activity reach the same volume again for the remainder of the year.”