Hodgson puts LNG at heart of Canada’s energy ambition during Calgary event

CALGARY — Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, reiterated the federal government’s ambition to make Canada an “energy superpower,” with liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports positioned as a cornerstone of that strategy.Speaking to business and political leaders at an event in Calgary on Friday, Hodgson framed the Liberal government’s agenda as one of “principled pragmatism” in response to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, trade friction, and volatile markets, saying Canada is navigating “a moment of profound global change.”“Our economic integration with various hegemonies is being weaponized against us,” he said, adding that nostalgia for past stability “is not a strategy.”Central to his strategy, Hodgson said, is LNG, which he recently promoted during international trips, including a visit to India, which is expected to see the largest growth in global natural gas demand by 2030.A joint statement released by Canada and India from that trip affirmed plans to “deepen bilateral energy trade, including the supply of Canadian LNG” and other oil and gas products.A similar joint statement released with China in January pledged collaboration on “energy, clean technology, and climate competitiveness.”.Canada, India agree to expand oil, LNG trade in renewed energy push.“These are not symbolic agreements, they are commercial enablers,” Hodgson stated.“When we see the President of China telling all of the businesses in China, ‘It's time to do business in Canada,’ it changes the game. When we see the Prime Minister of India, or the Minister of Energy, or the Minister of Critical Minerals in India, say to the state-owned enterprises, ‘It's time to invest in Canada,’ it changes the game.”Canada exported its first LNG cargo to Asia last year from the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, B.C.A proposed Phase 2 expansion would double the project’s capacity and was among the first files referred last fall to the federal government’s new Major Projects Office (MPO), headquartered in Calgary.Hodgson also described the MPO as the foundational piece of his economic strategy, promising “one window, clear timelines and accountability across government” to prevent projects from being bogged down for years by red tape.“For too long, Canada allowed good projects to be trapped in uncertainty,” he said..On the Alberta front, Hodgson said the Ottawa-Alberta memorandum of understanding (MOU) lays the groundwork for pipelines, rail expansion, power generation, interprovincial grid integration, and port upgrades to help diversify exports.“We need to grow our way into a place where our economic integration cannot be weaponized against us,” he said.In a post-speech discussion with Financial Post Western Bureau Chief Reid Southwick, Hodgson was pressed on the looming April 1 deadlines tied to the Alberta–Ottawa MOU — including the industrial carbon tax framework, emissions rules, environmental impact assessments, and an agreement with oil sands companies to build a large carbon capture project.“Everyone understands what’s at stake,” he said.He described both governments as “willing partners” working in good faith to meet the deadlines.“We have every intention of hitting those deadlines. I know that Alberta has every intention of hitting those deadlines."He added that if timelines slip, the key test will be whether both sides continue acting in good faith.“Anyone who’s done deals in the corporate world knows you work your hardest to get to the deadlines," the minister said.On trade results, Hodgson pointed to his China visit, which included a major canola win benefiting Prairie farmers.He also defended the recent agreement allowing Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports to return to pre-COVID levels — 42,000 vehicles annually in a market where Canada produces roughly 1.8 million — with half targeted as sub-$35,000 EVs..Ottawa opens door to Chinese EVs, critics warns of fallout.In return, he said, Canada secured commitments for joint-venture manufacturing based in Canada.Hodgson also cited comments from Chinese officials that LNG is seen as a transition fuel away from coal, particularly amid rapid electricity demand growth tied to AI and industrial expansion.“We were speaking with the president of China, and he said to us, ‘China is an energy superpower. It's in coal. We don't want to burn coal,’” Hodgson said.“[China was] very clear, ‘If you don't give us the LNG, our alternative is to burn coal.’”Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, who was in attendance, said discussions with China and India suggest the global appetite for transition fuels and clean technology is real, though coal-heavy countries like China will not shift overnight.“The world wants what we have,” Parry said.“I think [China’s] made a commitment over the course of years, but obviously they've said, ‘It's not going to be an overnight reform.’ So, I think that's clearly a climate opportunity and it's imperative for us to create opportunities to build that out.”.Talking to the media on Friday, Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities, Nathan Neudorf, said Hodgson has been consistent in both private and public dealings with the provincial government.“He’s acknowledging the hurdles that we face in a real way… and he’s dealing with us fairly,” Neudorf said, adding that provincial and federal teams are meeting “extremely frequently” and “working incredibly hard” toward the deadlines cited in the MOU.