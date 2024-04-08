Thunberg arrested twice in one day at Dutch protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is working on setting a new record for most arrests without actually being convicted of any crimes for her environmental activism.The latest came over the weekend near The Hague in the Netherlands where she was arrested for blocking the main highway to the rail station along with 400 other Extinction Rebellion members who were sitting cross-legged on the road to protest fossil fuel subsidies to companies such as Shell and KLM airlines.Swedish activists said they plan to sue the Dutch government after Thunberg said she “felt pain in her shoulders” after police hauled her off.The highway in question has reportedly been blocked more than 30 times but Thunberg’s presence drew heightened scrutiny from authorities. .She was hauled off and briefly detained before making her way back to the gathering, where she was promptly re-arrested and held for several hours.It’s the fourth time in six months she has been charged with unlawful protest and the sixth in five countries since January, 2023.Although she has been detained several times in her native Sweden — and fined — she hadn’t been formally charged by any government until January of last year at an abandoned coal village in Germany. Those were quickly dropped.In March 2023, she was physically removed from a protest outside Norway’s finance ministry in Oslo. Those charges were also withdrawn before going to court..In June 2023, she was officially arrested in Sweden for ‘refusing to obey police’ for blocking oil tankers, which is pending. Then in February she was acquitted by a British court of charges related to a protest at an oil and gas conference in London in October of last year."We are in a planetary emergency and we are not going to stand by and let people lose their lives and livelihood and be forced to become climate refugees when we can do something," she said prior to being detained.Demonstrators waved flags and chanted: "We are unstoppable, another world is possible." One held a banner reading: "This is a Dead End Street."On Twitter (“X”) Dutch police said they had made 412 arrests and that everyone who blocked the road was detained..According to Reuters, Dutch companies receive about 46 billion Euros in tax breaks and subsidies with Shell and KLM leading the way.Thunberg has become the face of the global protest movement. In recent months there has been considerable speculation over her net worth which ranges from USD$100,000 to more than $16 million.The general consensus is that she’s worth about between $1 million and $2 million after winning the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity — which she promptly donated to climate groups. But her charitable foundation reported £3.8 million (CDN$6.5 million) of income in 2022 — for net profits of £1.4 million ($3.3 million) after making nearly $24 million in contributions, according to its annual report.In 2021 it received £12.6 million ($21.5 million) in proceeds from the film I am Greta.