Energy

Thunberg arrested twice in one day at Dutch protest

Dutch police arrested Greta Thunberg twice in one day in the Netherlands.
Dutch police arrested Greta Thunberg twice in one day in the Netherlands.Twitter (“X”)
Loading content, please wait...
Protest
Climate Action
Greta Thunberg
Extinction Rebellion

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news