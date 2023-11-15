UN says global emissions to fall a paltry 2% ahead of COP 28 summit

Already, they’re calling the upcoming COP 28 climate summit in Dubai “a turning point” in the future of the planet. The fate of “billions of people” hang in the balance.

“Today’s report shows that governments combined are taking baby steps to avert the climate crisis. And it shows why governments must make bold strides forward at COP28 in Dubai, to get on track,” said the Executive-Secretary of UN Climate Change, Simon Stiell.

“This means COP28 must be a clear turning point. Governments must not only agree what stronger climate actions will be taken but also start showing exactly how to deliver them.”

The latest science from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut 43% — the level of the federal government’s proposed emissions cap on oil and gas — by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

“This is critical to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century and avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall,” it says.