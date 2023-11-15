UN says global emissions to fall a paltry 2% ahead of COP 28 summit

It’s the two-per cent solution.
That’s how far — or little — the world has come to meeting emissions reduction goals under the Paris Accord by 2030, according to a new United Nations report just weeks ahead of a global confab of the planet’s biggest emitters in Dubai later this month.
A new report from the UN’s Climate Change division finds national climate action plans remain “insufficient” to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Even with increased efforts by some countries — including Canada — the report shows much more action is needed “now” to bend the world’s emissions trajectory “and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”
“Today’s report shows that governments combined are taking baby steps to avert the climate crisis.“
United Nations
Already, they’re calling the upcoming COP 28 climate summit in Dubai “a turning point” in the future of the planet. The fate of “billions of people” hang in the balance.
“Today’s report shows that governments combined are taking baby steps to avert the climate crisis. And it shows why governments must make bold strides forward at COP28 in Dubai, to get on track,” said the Executive-Secretary of UN Climate Change, Simon Stiell.
“This means COP28 must be a clear turning point. Governments must not only agree what stronger climate actions will be taken but also start showing exactly how to deliver them.”
The latest science from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut 43% — the level of the federal government’s proposed emissions cap on oil and gas — by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.
“This is critical to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century and avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall,” it says.
According to the UN, 75 parties to the Paris Agreement account for 87% of the world’s GDP, 68% of global population in 2019 and around 77% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. More than a billion people — most in Africa — don’t have access to basic electricity.
“This is a strong signal that the world is starting to aim for net-zero emissions,” it said.
The report notes, however, “that many net-zero targets remain uncertain and postpone into the future critical action that needs to take place now.”