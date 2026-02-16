A new Global Foresight survey from the Atlantic Council suggests that while climate change is slipping as the world’s top perceived threat, tensions over water sources are intensifying.
A new Global Foresight survey from the Atlantic Council suggests that while climate change is slipping as the world’s top perceived threat, tensions over water sources are intensifying.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Energy

WATER WARS: Global experts sound the alarm for Canada

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Nato
Water
United Nations
Water Consumption
Environmental Defence Canada
water resources
water reserves
Atlantic council
James Lautens
NATO association of Canada
Pacific Institute
Peter Gleick
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news