Rachel Notley is right at home as NDP leader, having been raised by one and spending a lifetime with unions and party politics.

Rachel Anne Notley was born April 17, 1964 in Edmonton and raised on a farm near Fairview with brothers Paul and Stephen. Their father Grant Notley was NDP leader from 1968 to 1984, while mother Sandy was a devout Anglican from Massachusetts who moved to Alberta in adulthood. Notley’s mom brought her to an anti-war demonstration before the age of ten.

