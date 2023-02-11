House of Commons

The federal government is spending big money on contracts despite expanding the civil service, a situation begging for scrutiny and reform.

In recent weeks, contracts to the consulting firm McKinsey and Company have drawn fire from Conservative MPs and become the subject of a standing committee in Parliament. The firm gained $104.6 million from 24 contracts under the Trudeau Liberals, but just $2.2 million under the Harper Conservatives.

Every government bureaucracy, at every level, led by every political party or political ideology, have and will always be, incompetent and grossly inefficient and effective. That is how government always has been, and always will be. This is nothing new, nor will you ever change it.

I have worked close to and in the Alberta provincial systems a few times, most of my career being in the private sector. Across the board, categorically I would say that everything about the civil services is slower, less effective, far less strategic and hopelessly inefficient. The civil servants do not face any sort of pressure to improve on any of these things and - surprise, surprise - they very rarely make anything but the most modest of improvements. Everything is additive, no "constructive destruction" to clean out deadwood and inefficiencies, no cost or budget pressures and no way to get rid of the many, many poor performers in the organization. Not that the private sector is a paragon of virtue, but the public sector makes it look as such on a relative basis.

