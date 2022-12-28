I have been reflecting on 2022 for the last few days, and I am happy about it. This year has been memorable for me, as I had multiple exciting experiences.
While I am satisfied with 2022, I acknowledge this year was tough for many people. Many people were affected by vaccine passports and mandates. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy. Inflation reached a 40-year high.
If 2022 was tough for you, I am sorry and hope 2023 is better. I want to recap how my year went to show people it was not all terrible.
Here are five reasons why I am grateful for 2022.
5- Meeting Jordan Peterson
I attended a meet and greet after prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s show in Toronto in May.
Peterson has shared stories I have done for various news outlets on social media, so I was eager to meet him. I shook his hand, told him about my stories which he has shared, and took a photo with him.
Peterson told me to keep my words straight as I walked away. I hope to continue to make him proud in 2023.
4- Travelling across Canada
COVID-19 restricted me from travelling for the past little while, so I was grateful I was able to see some new cities in Canada this year.
I went to Ottawa for the first time in May to go to the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSF) National Conference. Grade 4 me would also be giddy to know that I went shopping at West Edmonton Mall in August.
I travelled to Red Deer, AB, to cover the Canada Strong and Free Network Regional Conference in September. My travel adventures will continue into 2023, with plans to go to Banff to hike the Bow Falls Trail and to return to Ottawa to attend the CSFN National Conference again.
3- Finishing my master’s degree
I graduated with my master’s degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University in October.
My master’s thesis was a research paper and Substack examining how crackdowns on "wrongthink" in the modern era are threatening freedom of expression in North America. Many conservatives complain about the wokeness they experience at university, but I avoided most of it during my master’s.
My master’s supervisor was amazing, my fellow classmates were bright, and the courses were intriguing. I hope to continue to apply the knowledge I learned into my life.
2- Moving to Calgary
Moving to Calgary is the second best decision I have ever made.
I joined the Alberta Is Calling crowd by moving from Toronto to Calgary in July. Calgary is more clean, friendly, and politically engaged than Toronto.
Some of the highlights from my time in Calgary include attending the Calgary Stampede (and not having any alcohol), walking across the Peace Bridge, and going to Heritage Park. I intend on exploring more of the city, and I am trying to convince a few friends to come.
1- Working for the Western Standard
Working for the Western Standard has been the best decision I have ever made.
I started off as a contributor at the Western Standard in April, became a junior Alberta reporter in July, and was promoted to an Alberta reporter in September. It feels wonderful to work at a news outlet people trust, while most of the mainstream media declines.
My best moments at the Western Standard so far have been winning the Nobby for my story about the TD diversity trainers caught telling employees to not vote Conservative, covering the Alberta United Conservative Party leadership race, and learning to tie a tie after Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt’s teasing. I look forward to telling more meaningful stories in 2023.
Once again welcome to Alberta
