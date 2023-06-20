This air was a stark contrast to Calgary’s, where it is drier and smoggier. I have been coughing more often since moving from Toronto, as I am not used to it.
4- Few drug addicts
I had a tough time spotting drug addicts in Banff.
The lack of drug addicts reminded me of my time in Red Deer, as they were almost non-existent. It was an adjustment from Calgary, where they walk around stoned out of their minds without bothering people.
The one drug addict I saw was passed out in front of Banff Town Hall. I recognized the drug crisis affects the most affluent communities in Canada.
3- Downtown Banff
Downtown Banff is distinct, because few Canadian cities face mountains which people can access with ease.
This area had many independent stores with items people could not find elsewhere. It was a welcoming change compared to the abundance of chain stores I have observed elsewhere.
I bought a cappuccino and brownie from Wild Flour Bakery, and they were great. The cappuccino was flavourful, and the brownie tasted sweet.
2- Bow Falls Trail
Hiking the Bow Falls Trail will be a memory I'll cherish for the rest of my life.
I started off the Bow Falls Trail by crossing a bridge over gorgeous turquoise water. The bridge led to an area surrounded by tall evergreen trees, where I felt connected with nature.
I was amazed at the rushing water heading down the Bow Falls. I remember staring at it for a few minutes, realizing how unique Banff is.
1- Mount Norquay Lookout
My friend who I went to Banff with told me the Mount Norquay Lookout motivated him to move back to Alberta, and I can understand why.
The Mount Norquay Lookout has a breathtaking view of the Rocky Mountains. I loved how I could see most of the other tourist attractions from this spot.
The lookout confirmed I made an intelligent decision by moving to Alberta, as nowhere near Toronto is there a spot like it. It made me proud to be an Albertan.
I understand why people love Banff. Calgary holds a special place in my heart, but Banff seems like a cool place to live.
