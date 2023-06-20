Banff view

The view from a vehicle heading to Banff on June 18, 2023 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

I went to Banff for a weekend day trip. Despite living in Alberta for almost one year, this trip was the first time I went. 

People teased me for going to Edmonton and Red Deer before Banff. After a few previous cancelled opportunities, I was happy to have made it. 

Fresh air

The air was pure, which I suspect was from all of the nature filtering it. 
Illegal drugs

Illegal drugs 
Downtown Banff

Downtown Banff is distinct, as not many Canadian cities have a direct view of mountains.
Bow Falls

Seeing the rushing water going down the Bow Falls was memorable. 
Mount Norquay

The Mount Norquay Lookout confirmed to me that I was right to move to Alberta, because the nature in Toronto's nearby cities cannot compare. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.