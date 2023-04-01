I went to Ottawa to cover the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference for the Western Standard. This trip was the second time I have ever been to Ottawa, which might be shocking for a person who grew up in Ontario.
People have told me Ottawa’s unofficial mantra is cold, boring, and everything closes at 4 p.m. Being the Western Standard’s unofficial travel writer, I felt compelled to challenge this perception.
Here are five reasons why Ottawa is not boring.
5- Ottawa is famous for its shawarma
One of Ottawa’s signature dishes is its shawarma, and it is wonderful.
Shawarma is a pita sandwich filled with shaved meat, vegetables, and garlic sauce. Ottawa has a number of shawarma restaurants, but I was informed the best one was Three Brothers Shawarma and Poutine.
I had the chicken shawarma, and the ingredients made it flavourful. The potatoes with garlic sauce which came with it were tasty, and the pop I had was refreshing.
4- Strange drug addicts
Ottawa has a serious problem with drug addicts in the area around the Rideau Centre.
These drug addicts reminded me of those in Edmonton, who are crazy but funny to laugh at. It was an adjustment from Calgary, where they walk around stoned out of their minds without bothering people.
I observed some drug addicts congregating in circles outside the Rideau Centre and appeared to be handing out drugs to each other, questioning why they were doing it in broad daylight. A few of the addicts shot me funny looks when I walked by.
3- My friend Elie
My friend Elie Cantin-Nantel lives in Ottawa, so it was great to see him.
Elie and I first met after he organized a virtual event for former Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis in 2020. We ended up volunteering together on Lewis’ campaign, being co-workers at the Post Millennial and True North, and were among the first cohort of CSFN youth mentorship program Conservative Values Tomorrow.
He is a fun person to hang out with. And ladies, he is single.
2- The CSFN National Conference
The CSFN National Conference is an excellent place to meet fellow conservatives and talk about relevant issues.
My favourite part of the conference was watching former CBC producer Tara Henley speak about independent media. It was exciting to help out with the urban policy panel, which saw me ask what conservatives can do to win municipal elections.
It is not always easy being a young conservative, so these events offer comfort. The CSFN National Conference allows conservatives to become more effective at communicating their ideas.
1- Going to the House of Commons
Watching the House of Commons in session on Parliament Hill was on my bucket list, and I was happy to have achieved it.
It was cool to see Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre complain about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planning to raise the carbon tax. I was amazed when Conservative MP Philip Lawrence (Northumberland-Peterborough South) demanded Trudeau tell the record amount of people at the Cobourg Food Bank life has never been better.
One funny part of this experience was how I prompted a security review at the House of Commons. I was able to bypass four levels of security by showing my Western Standard press pass rather than a House of Commons press pass or visitor’s card.
Like other cities I have gone to, I do not know why people find Ottawa sucky. While Calgary is home for now, I could see myself living in it.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.