Hotel view

The view from a hotel room at the Westin Ottawa on March 21, 2022

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

I went to Ottawa to cover the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference for the Western Standard. This trip was the second time I have ever been to Ottawa, which might be shocking for a person who grew up in Ontario. 

People have told me Ottawa’s unofficial mantra is cold, boring, and everything closes at 4 p.m. Being the Western Standard’s unofficial travel writer, I felt compelled to challenge this perception. 

Shawarma

A bright young man said the best shawarma in Ottawa was at Three Brothers Shawarma and Poutine, and it tasted great. 
Illicit drugs

Illicit drugs 
Bradley Cantin-Nantel

Jonathan Bradley and Elie Cantin-Nantel 
Tara Henley

Former CBC producer Tara Henley said independent media is an important counterweight. 
Parliament Hill

Intrepid Western Standard Alberta reporter Jonathan Bradley crossed an item off his bucket list by watching the House of Commons, but he prompted a security review. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.