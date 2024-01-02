BRADLEY: Five reasons why Toronto is not that terrible

I went to Toronto to visit my family and friends for Christmas. While I grew up in Toronto, this trip was my first time back home in one-and-a-half years. As I have spent time in Calgary, I have heard a plethora of Toronto jokes, with my favourite being people calling Edmonton the most Toronto part of Alberta. Calgary is a far better city than Toronto, but the Centre of the Universe does have a few perks. READ MORE: BRADLEY: Five reasons why Edmonton doesn't suckHere are five reasons why Toronto is not that terrible. .5- Dundas Square I admire the chaos of Dundas Square, as it adds life to Toronto. Dundas Square has beautiful billboards that ignite Toronto with vivacious colours. I saw appealing ads for Amazon, Samsung, and Ikea. A number of street preachers speak in Dundas Square, and I was happy to have seen the Believe Man when I visited. The Believe Man is an old man who stands at the northwest corner and shouts “Believe” at people, handing out pamphlets about Christianity..4- Crazy drug addicts I had an easy time spotting hysterical drug addicts in Toronto. The downtown core has declined a ton since I left, with many drug addicts passed out on the sidewalks. Although no one shot fireworks at me on a bus, I saw one drug addict shuffling through a subway car, speaking to himself about how he needed to defecate. READ MORE: Toronto police arrest 14-year-old girl for shooting off firework on busThe craziest drug addict I saw was one who came into the Imperial Pub while I was having lunch, as he went right up to the television screen and stared at it. One man was so annoyed with this addict that he challenged him to a duel outside..3- The Imperial Pub The Imperial Pub is my favourite restaurant in downtown Toronto, and it left me satisfied when I had lunch. While the downtown core has changed a ton since the Imperial Pub was established in the 1940s, it has maintained a notable legacy. I remember going to it after my classes at Toronto Metropolitan University with my friends. I bought a cider and buffalo chicken wrap with fries. The cider tasted sweet and the buffalo chicken wrap with fries was identical to how I remember it..2- The CN Tower I think Toronto’s most famous attraction is the CN Tower, so I decided to take the trip to the top. The CN Tower exceeds the Calgary Tower in height, allowing people to have a wider view. While it was the foggy the day I went, I was able to admire places such as Billy Bishop Airport, Scotiabank Arena and Union Station. The CN Tower has two glass floors for people to walk on, and I remembered stomping on them as a child. A section of it has neon art set up, alternating between five distinct stories..1- Home It felt consoling to go to my childhood home and spend time there. I reflected on my time in the bedroom, remembering it as the place I did my homework and learned to play guitar. I spent some time in my basement, exercising in my home gym and throwing darts at my dartboard like I did a few years ago. What I missed most in my time away was my family and friends, proving home is more than four walls and a roof. My family and friends have been around for me when I needed them and I would not be the person I am today without them. My favourite song is Oklahoman Son by Zach Bryan. In Oklahoman Son, Bryan says he can fight, feign, and sell his guns, but he will always be an Oklahoman son. I feel this song applied to me as I spent time in Toronto. I am based in Calgary, but I always be an Ontarian son. READ MORE: BRADLEY: 10 observations about Calgary this Toronto boy has madeIf you have any suggestions on activities I should do the next time I am in Toronto (or would love to insult me for not finding as abhorrent as people make it out to be), please email me at jbradley@westernstandard.news.