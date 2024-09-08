BRADLEY: Five reasons why Vancouver is worth travelling to

I went to Vancouver for a vacation from August 28 to 31. While I have lived in Alberta for more than two years, I had never made the journey across the British Columbia-Alberta border to Vancouver. Although certain Albertans associate Vancouver with poor qualities, I was amazed at what I saw with it. I believe they are missing out if they have never been to it. Here are five reasons why Vancouver is worth travelling to..#5 - Japadogs from Japadog One activity I have done in cities I have travelled to since I went to Edmonton in 2022 was try their signature dishes, so I knew I had to try a Japadog from Japadog. READ MORE: BRADLEY: Five reasons why Edmonton doesn't suckJapadogs are a fusion between American hotdogs and Japanese flavours. I ordered the wagyu terimayo hotdog, which had a wagyu beef hotdog, seaweed, and teriyaki sauce. The wagyu beef hotdog was cooked well, giving off a savoury taste. The seaweed added a nice touch, and the teriyaki sauce made it taste flavourful. .#4- Bold drug addicts I was stunned at Vancouver’s drug addicts freely engaging in open air drug use. One drug addict I saw when I was walking down Davie St. was smoking crack on the sidewalk without fearing the consequences, and I was alarmed at how no one cared about it. Another group of drug addicts I saw were preparing to shoot up outside a church in broad daylight, which was a stark difference from the ones I have seen in Alberta. Western Standard BC reporter Jarryd Jager took me for a drive through the Downtown Eastside to see the drug addicts, and I kept saying "oh my goodness" because of the disturbing scenes I observed. The Downtown Eastside has improved since Vancouver is Dying came out in 2022, but it is going to take some major improvements for it to be safe. READ MORE: WATCH: Gunn launches next season of YouTube series.#3 - Canada Place Canada Place offers inspirational Canadian experiences to people through the sites it features. I admired the Olympic Cauldron at Canada Place, as I thought the crystal-like arms looked lovely. Another area offered a great view of the seaplane docks, and I was amazed as the seaplanes moved through the water before taking off. I loved the Canadian Trail, and it made me happy when I spotted the cities I had been to on it. Overall, Canada Place gave me a better understanding on the uniqueness the country offers..#2- VanDusen Botanical Garden The plants in the VanDusen Botanical Garden were beautiful, as they had vivacious colours. I remember walking into the VanDusen Botanical Garden and spotting Livingstone Lake, which gave me a tranquil feeling because of the lilypads and bushes surrounding it. After admiring Livingstone Lake for a while, I walked over to the rose garden and enjoyed the redness of the shrub roses. I felt youthful when I came across the hedge maze, navigating through it with joy in my steps. What stood out most to me in the VanDusen Botanical Garden were the sunflowers, because I was impressed by their prettiness..#1- Stanley Park My top priority when I was planning my Vancouver trip was going to Stanley Park, so I was pleased when I went to it. The best part about Stanley Park is the Vancouver Seawall, as it offers breathtaking views of the waterfront. The totem poles it had were beautiful, enabling me to appreciate indigenous culture more. I loved staring at the Brockton Point Lighthouse, as I had never seen a place like it before. One perk Vancouver has over Edmonton is this massive urban park with plenty to offer. I regret not going to Vancouver sooner, as a fun place was a short flight away. While Edmonton is better than it, I understand why it is a hotspot for tourism. I could see myself going back to Vancouver in the future. Some other activities I would love to do in it are going to Queen Elizabeth Park, checking out Granville Island, and meeting up with people I know. If you have any suggestions on other activities I should do, please email me at jbradley@westernstandard.news..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.