“If you want a real Alberta experience, you have to go to a small town rodeo,” said Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt during a slow period in the newsroom in 2022.
“What would you recommend?” I asked.
Fildebrandt tried to talk me into going to the Patricia Rodeo, an event where people set up tents and egg each other on to drink as much alcohol as they can.
Since I have a low alcohol tolerance, I felt me going would be a terrible idea. When I asked for another recommendation, Fildebrandt said I should go to the Strathmore Stampede.
The Strathmore Stampede is famous for the running with the bulls. He did it with former Alberta Wildrose leader Brian Jean in 2015, and said it was fun, but scary.
When I did more research into the running with the bulls, I was stunned. I would not have done it one year ago, but spending more time in Alberta changed my mind.
The running with the bulls involves people entering a rodeo track and the animals are set on them. It starts off with young bulls, moves up to average-sized ones and ends with Mexican fighting bulls.
People have to dodge the animals and try to entertain the crowd while doing it. The winner is the one who can be the craziest without being hospitalized.
I decided to sign up for the running with the bulls to become more Albertan. As a person who has done many adventurous activities, I thought it was worth a shot.
Western Standard's #1 food columnist, Josh Andrus, and I headed over to the Strathmore Stampede on Saturday. I tried to talk Andrus into doing it with me, but he declined.
“Jonathan, you’re an idiot,” he said.
I headed over to the booth to sign up, giving them information such as my name, address, and an emergency contact. I filled out a waiver, received a T-shirt and was told to meet by an entrance at 5:15 p.m.
About 45 contestants arrived at that time for a briefing before the run. Many of us were first timers, not knowing what it would feel like participating.
More experienced runners informed the first timers about crazy injuries which have happened in the past.
One of the injuries was a person who was rammed from behind and dragged by a bull in 2022, which prompted former Alberta United Conservative Party MLA, Leela Aheer, (Chestermere-Strathmore) to jump in and rescue him.
An organizer came by close to the start time and spoke to us about the rules. He said participating in the running with the bulls was serious, as people have been maimed.
He advised people to be careful if they wanted to taunt the bulls. Part of me wanted to go up to the bulls and tell them I might have eaten their children’s testicles one month ago.
READ MORE: BRADLEY: I'm the King of the Balls!
Heavy rain started to fall a few minutes before the start time. I went to hide underneath a covered patio with other contestants.
One of the contestants was Office of the Premier of Alberta Executive Director Rob Anderson. I was so nervous I did not recognize Anderson when we were speaking to each other.
This may be the end…running with the bulls in Strathmore. Is it a bad sign that I am possibly the oldest one here? pic.twitter.com/7D8kNRZOMo— Rob Anderson (@FreeAlbertaRob) August 5, 2023
Contestants marched through the muddy track a little after 6 p.m. and were met with thunderous applause. A countdown began, and the first bulls ran out.
I hung by the fence when the first bulls came around the corner. I would go into the ring when they were far away, looking side to side as I moved around.
I was scanning around so much because of what Strathmore resident Ted Van Raamt told me. Van Raamt competed in the running with the bulls 12 times and suffered serious injuries because he was not paying attention.
I ran around a little, focusing more on survival. Despite a love for winning, I knew I stood no chance against the crazy farm boys in my age range.
The second round of bulls came out, and I worked up the courage to go further out into the arena. That courage went away when I saw a competitor who was provoking a bull get attacked.
He attempted to scurry up a fence, but the bull knocked him over. He landed on his neck and complained about the pain, which led to paramedics being dispatched.
My closest call came during this round, with a bull scurrying by me as I jumped on a fence. I was about one metre away from being hit.
While it might sound crazy, I had the most courage around the Mexican fighting bulls. I realized I would not be injured if I was calculative and that proved true because they stayed together during their first lap.
They broke apart on their second lap, hitting people who were in their way. I joined a group who would flee as they came close to us.
Most of the bulls went into the corral after a few laps, but one continued to go around. He shifted towards the area I was standing in, prompting me to jump out of the way.
One of the daring contestants, who did it in bare feet, received the $1,000 prize. While I did not win, I enjoyed the experience.
What made it more special was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was a judge. She was standing with Alberta UCP MLA Chantelle de Jonge (Chestermere-Strathmore), who locked eyes with me at the end.
“You’re crazy,” said de Jonge.
I met up with Andrus soon after exiting the arena and he said he was impressed. I have eaten calf balls and proved I had balls by running with the bulls.
“I did it,” I said.
