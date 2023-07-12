Bradley

Bradley

 Photo by Dave Naylor, Western Standard

“You’re not a true Albertan until you’ve had prairie oysters,” proclaimed Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt when we were talking during a slow period in the newsroom in October. 

“What are prairie oysters?” I said. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha welcome to Alberta Jonathan, a truly great story, funny as He||. You got balls my boy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.