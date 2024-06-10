BRADLEY: The Oilers lost, but my first game was memorable

Let's face it — what I know about hockey can be written on the back of a puck.“Jonathan, do you realize how historic the Oilers moving on is?” said Western Standard news editor Dave Naylor at the team Zoom meeting on June 3. “I’m not a hockey fan,” I said. Anyone who knows me at all knows I don't care about watching sports. In fact, I don't even own a television. I have joked to people that I among the Edmontonians who care the least about the Edmonton Oilers. Oilers fans have accused me of being crazy, but I chose to tune that out. That all changed when the Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final. I began writing a daily notebook story related to it on June 3, taking me out of my comfort zone. READ MORE: OILERS NOTEBOOK: Ticket prices, betting odds, and dancing at the watch partyI ventured further out of my comfort zone by heading to the Moss Pit to watch the Oilers game on Saturday. This was my first National Hockey League watch party I have been to. When I arrived in the area one-and-a-half hours before the game started, the lineup was a lengthy snake veering through the streets of downtown Edmonton. I had a press badge, allowing me to bypass the line and enter into the ocean of orange and blue. Although the game had not started, the crowd was energetic, speaking about their hopes the Oilers would win the Stanley Cup. One middle-aged female fan saw I was a reporter and informed me she was 23 years old when it last won the Stanley Cup. While I had hope the Oilers would win, I would not put money on it like Canadian rapper Drake did on Thursday. All I could do was hope for the best. The Oilers Drum and Brass Crew came out before the game started to bring the crowd into high spirits. It played musical instruments and chanted about the Oilers. .Oilers mascot Hunter the Lynx moved around, encouraging people to come into the area the Oilers Drum and Brass Crew were standing in and dance around. A few fans took the opportunity, doing coffee grinders, back flips, and cartwheels. This energy helped bring me more into the spirit, prompting me to send a mocking text message to Western Standard #1 all-time food reviewer Josh Andrus. Since Andrus is a hardcore Calgary Flames fan, he said he was unamused with me cheering for the Oilers at the Moss Pit. "I hope you end up with dirt in your beer," said Andrus. The game kicked off on Saturday around 6 p.m., and enthusiasm filled the Moss Pit. However, that enthusiasm faded after Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal four minutes into the first period. I could hear some grunting among the fans, but it faded after a few minutes. I kept my eyes focused on the game and my hopes high. As the game rolled on, I talked with Oilers fans Lexi, Emily, and Austin. They were from Eastern Canada like myself and were appreciative of me coming out to my first game ever. I asked Lexi if she felt the Oilers would win. She said she was hopeful. "Otherwise I came out in the cold for nothing," said Lexi. The Oilers made multiple shots on the Panthers' net during the first period. While the shots had potential, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was a rock, stopping them from going in..I moved to another part of the Moss Pit as the second period started up. This area was more enthusiastic, as people were expressive towards the Oilers. One fan brought a drum and was banging on it, calling on people to chant their support for the Oilers. I found myself joining in on occasion, immersing myself more in Oil Country. While I had hope the Oilers would have a better second period, Panthers player Evan Rodrigues scored two minutes in. The Oilers continued to outshoot the Panthers, but it could not clear the gap. Certain people might expect Oilers fans to feel dejected as the third period rolled around, but they were far from it. Some music began to play leading up to the third period, and I found myself dancing along with other fans. A few people shot T-shirts out from Rogers Place. I attempted to catch one while dodging the spilled beer from eager fans, but that proved unsuccessful..The Oilers had multiple opportunities to score early in the third period, with captain Connor McDavid having some strong moves up the ice. Bobrovsky proved unbeatable to McDavid, blocking every shot coming his way. I have no idea what came into me, but I started to become more vocal in my support. I shouted “Come on” and “You can do it” at the screen multiple times during the third period. The Oilers pulled goalie Stuart Skinner with two minutes remaining, and I thought it would lead to it scoring at least one goal. Although that might have been the intention, Panthers player Eetu Luostarinen made it to the empty net with four seconds left and scored a goal. Certain fans began to leave, but I was loyal until the end. The Panthers won Game One of the Stanley Cup Final. Many people walked away looking upset. There was no honking and cheering that I had heard in downtown Edmonton following its previous wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There were no pretty women flashing their breasts tonight.I am unsure if I will go to future games, but the experience was historic for me personally. I found myself uttering a phrase I never would have expected a few weeks ago as I walked away. “Let’s go Oilers,” I said.