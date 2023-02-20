The Calgary LRT's quality has declined in recent years, with many people seeing homelessness, drug addiction, and violent crime on the transit system.
Calgary's LRT resembles the Edmonton LRT, where people are scared of taking it. One Edmonton resident said January 6 he will start to carry bear spray because of the social disorder on the system.
That social disorder contributed to the Alberta Sheriffs being deployed into downtown Edmonton February 1 to try and get a handle on it. While Edmonton’s problems are being addressed, Calgary appears to be lagging behind.
A few Calgary residents told the Western Standard they feel uncomfortable taking the Calgary LRT. They said they want action to be taken to ensure it's safer.
Here are three people who have witnessed social disorder on the Calgary LRT.
Matthew Gagnon
Calgary resident Matthew Gagnon said he has witnessed people smoking drugs at City Hall Station.
“I’m not too sure exactly what, but it’s pretty brazen,” said Gagnon in an interview.
He said the drug addicts are not violent. Once they're using the drugs, he said they're passing out and flopping over.
Addicts have begged him for money. He said he has “never felt unsafe, just uncomfortable.”
Gagnon said he's spoken with Calgary Transit officers before, and they have not responded. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he would see officers checking tickets once per week.
He has seen garbage, needles, and the tinfoil addicts use to smoke their drugs from lying on the ground. He said he looks at the disorder as a "who is going to help these people situation.”
“If we don’t do anything about people smoking drugs in public and petty crime, they’re going to get used to it and then they’ll do something else,” he said.
“A crime is a crime.”
Anand Unnithan
Calgary resident Anand Unnithan said he's seen homelessness, drug use, and fights on the Calgary LRT.
“It will be a group of a couple people who are fighting homelessness adding to the scariness altogether,” said Unnithan.
He said he ignores the addicts when he encounters them. He tries to change cars or gets off the LRT when he sees them.
The Calgary resident went on to say how safe he feels depends on the day. If there are no officers around to deal with the social disorder, he said he feels “scared and takes precautionary measures.”
Unnithan said he sees one or two people every day smoking drugs on the train. The fights he's observed involve people throwing punches and kicks at each other with multiple bystanders.
He requested more officers on board the LRT. He said there should be security guards "with the authority to take on drug charges."
“It’s important to the people who rely on public transit to get places,” he said.
“It’s one of the convenient methods rather than spending the huge money on gas and stuff.”
Sheldon Lawson
Calgary resident Sheldon Lawson said he's been riding the Calgary LRT since 2013, and it was good back in the day.
“Last few years, it has been getting progressively worse,” said Lawson.
“I have seen transit cops not ask for any pass for the last six months or more, and one day there was eight people passed out on the train.”
He said the Calgary Transit officers walked past him and woke each homeless person up, saying to make sure they got off at the end of the line. The officers left the LRT soon after.
Lawson continued by saying the smell was so bad in a car one day “transit cops made the whole car move to another car and then locked that one to prevent anyone from riding.” He said he has seen one guy throw items at people in a car.
Officers went to haul him off, and the driver said he comes back on all the time. Since riding Calgary Transit, he said this is “the first year that I was so on edge that I moved cars.”
“I worked at one time one of the toughest bars in Saskatchewan, and this seems worse at times,” he said.
The Alberta government said Tuesday Alberta Sheriffs will reinforce Calgary police patrols in high-crime areas as part of an initiative created by the Calgary Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.
A 12-week pilot partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police will begin in late February to help deter and respond to crime and social disorder in the city.
"This initiative increases public safety by putting more eyes and ears in neighbourhoods where they’re needed and creates a more visible officer presence that will help deter crime while connecting vulnerable Albertans to the supports they need,” said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.
The LRT system is a waste of money. It costed the province hundreds of millions of dollars, and the only thing it showed was an increase in crime.
If I was the mayor, I would just tear all the weak elements of the LRT system down, or get rid of it all together.
It was useful at the time when it first opened. Calgary's population was like less than 700k, and because the ring road didn't and Deerfoot wasn't a freeway yet so people would ride it to avoid traffic stress. Unfortunately, it's useless now, and crime and homelessness has only increased because of a population surge.
I imagine each LRT station will be the central hub to the new 15 minutes ghettos. I wonder which ghetto the mayor will be living in?
According to eyewitnesses, she lives in the Southeast.
Doug Morgan needs to be fired from the City. Things have fallen completely apart since he became the GM of Transportation.
This is the whole plan. Every city. Every country. Destroy and kill is the intent of the sick globalist scum.
LRT's are overpriced garbage. They attract violent criminals and drug addicts. LRT's work so horribly, they cause people to use cars instead of public transit. LRT's should be shut of and replaced with buses. Buses are not perfect. But they are way better than LRT's. Buses are faster, safer and cheaper than LRT's.
So why do LRT's even exist: Follow the money. Who profits from LRT's? Certainly not the public or the taxpayers. But special interest groups make billions off them. And these groups have undue influence over city council. It's a racket all right. A nasty racket.
The LRT system was originally introduced in the late 70s/early 80s to curb traffic volumes, but yes, it is a waste of money. During the 80s, Calgary residents wanted it. They wanted LRT systems to be built to ease the stress of driving on the road.
Now that we got the ring road, and the Deerfoot. It is a waste of money.
In my opinion, only the south line should operate, also because it was cheap to fund and maintain. It attracts the most riders anywhere else in the entire city. It was a decent investment for it's time in the 80s costing $175M. It was successful in attracting riders for the Calgary Stampede events and ridership was a success.
The only reason the NW leg originally ending at the UoC was built was because of the 88 winter olympics. Further NW station extensions at Brentwood, Dalhousie, Crowfoot and Tuscany were built to also improve traffic conditions on Crowchild. It serves 80k riders daily.
The West line was a complete waste of money, costing 1 billion, but only serving 35k riders daily.
The green line will be a complete waste of money, $5 billion. It will only turn the SE into the NE it is today.
