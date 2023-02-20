Calgary LRT 1

Matthew Gagnon heads home from his shift and sees this type of scene over and over again. 

 Courtesy Matthew Gagnon/Twitter

The Calgary LRT's quality has declined in recent years, with many people seeing homelessness, drug addiction, and violent crime on the transit system. 

Calgary's LRT resembles the Edmonton LRT, where people are scared of taking it. One Edmonton resident said January 6 he will start to carry bear spray because of the social disorder on the system. 

Calgary LRT 2

Sheldon Lawson said the the last few years have seen the Calgary LRT become progressively worse. 
Calgary LRT 3

Calgary LRT riders have complained they feel unsafe. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

MZacharias495
MZacharias495

The LRT system is a waste of money. It costed the province hundreds of millions of dollars, and the only thing it showed was an increase in crime.

If I was the mayor, I would just tear all the weak elements of the LRT system down, or get rid of it all together.

It was useful at the time when it first opened. Calgary's population was like less than 700k, and because the ring road didn't and Deerfoot wasn't a freeway yet so people would ride it to avoid traffic stress. Unfortunately, it's useless now, and crime and homelessness has only increased because of a population surge.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I imagine each LRT station will be the central hub to the new 15 minutes ghettos. I wonder which ghetto the mayor will be living in?

MZacharias495
MZacharias495

According to eyewitnesses, she lives in the Southeast.

fpenner
fpenner

Doug Morgan needs to be fired from the City. Things have fallen completely apart since he became the GM of Transportation.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

This is the whole plan. Every city. Every country. Destroy and kill is the intent of the sick globalist scum.

guest399
guest399

LRT's are overpriced garbage. They attract violent criminals and drug addicts. LRT's work so horribly, they cause people to use cars instead of public transit. LRT's should be shut of and replaced with buses. Buses are not perfect. But they are way better than LRT's. Buses are faster, safer and cheaper than LRT's.

So why do LRT's even exist: Follow the money. Who profits from LRT's? Certainly not the public or the taxpayers. But special interest groups make billions off them. And these groups have undue influence over city council. It's a racket all right. A nasty racket.

MZacharias495
MZacharias495

The LRT system was originally introduced in the late 70s/early 80s to curb traffic volumes, but yes, it is a waste of money. During the 80s, Calgary residents wanted it. They wanted LRT systems to be built to ease the stress of driving on the road.

Now that we got the ring road, and the Deerfoot. It is a waste of money.

In my opinion, only the south line should operate, also because it was cheap to fund and maintain. It attracts the most riders anywhere else in the entire city. It was a decent investment for it's time in the 80s costing $175M. It was successful in attracting riders for the Calgary Stampede events and ridership was a success.

The only reason the NW leg originally ending at the UoC was built was because of the 88 winter olympics. Further NW station extensions at Brentwood, Dalhousie, Crowfoot and Tuscany were built to also improve traffic conditions on Crowchild. It serves 80k riders daily.

The West line was a complete waste of money, costing 1 billion, but only serving 35k riders daily.

The green line will be a complete waste of money, $5 billion. It will only turn the SE into the NE it is today.

