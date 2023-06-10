Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Chantelle de Jonge (Chestermere-Strathmore) said she looks forward to setting a positive example for youth in politics.
“My dad immigrated from the Netherlands when he was a teenager, and he came to Alberta because of the opportunity here, because of the Alberta advantage,” said de Jonge, 26, in an interview.
“What’s amazing about my dad’s story is it’s not unique.”
De Jonge said that has been the story of hundreds of thousands of Albertans. She added the four years the Alberta NDP were in charge eroded the opportunity.
With this in mind, she said she ran for the Alberta UCP “because it is the party that will protect those opportunities.” She praised the UCP for moving Alberta forward.
De Jonge has a trades diploma in dental assistance and worked in the industry for several years. She served as president of the Calgary Dental Assistants Association.
Her time as a dental assistant showed her how much the government takes of people’s paycheques and how little they get back. That's been a driver of her belief in a smart, fiscally responsible government.
Her top priorities for Chestermere-Strathmore are the economy, healthcare, and affordability. People who she has spoken with want a government who will shield them from the inflation crisis caused by the Canadian government.
When people re-elected the UCP, she said they were voting for improving the economy. Her community has seen major investments from corporations in the last few years because of its policies.
De Jonge continued by saying it was an honour and a privilege to be the youngest UCP MLA elected this term. While she might have a different vision than her older colleagues, she said they will make a dynamic team.
She said the principles of conservatism are “freedom, faith, family, free enterprise, limited government, lower taxes, belief in the individual.” Those are the values which the UCP champions.
De Jonge wants to cut income taxes to maintain the Alberta advantage. It is important for her because people should have more money in their pockets.
When the UCP took over, it reduced taxes. She looks forward to passing the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act to ensure no government can raise corporate or income taxes on people without their consent.
She called the UCP’s approach to public safety during the election "well rounded." While it focused on tackling crime and disorder, it included addressing mental health and addictions.
She said the Alberta recovery model has made streets safer. Jurisdictions around the world are looking to copy it.
De Jonge concluded by saying youth are the future.
“I want to ensure the opportunities my dad experienced and that I experienced are there for our kids and our grandkids,” she said.
Eighteen months of steady campaigning paid off for de Jonge in December, who was nominated under the UCP banner to represent Chestermere-Strathmore in the election.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.