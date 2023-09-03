Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

 Courtesy CPAC/X

Conservative members have brought forward a number of resolutions for the party's convention to combat social justice initiatives the Canadian government has been pushing. 

The Western Standard examined the 60 resolutions which will be debated at the Conservative Convention from September 7 to 9. Some of the topics these resolutions cover are the CBC, vaccine mandates and gender ideology. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

gtkeough
gtkeough

The smaller government becomes by removing itself from the boardrooms & bedrooms of our nation, the better off we will all be. If ANY business has to rely on public funding for its survival, it should fail to operate. The CBC is a prime example. Born with a worthy cause ( radio ) to serve the largest democratic landmass of a country in the world with a very scarce population, it became imbedded in our culture. The advent of TV & satellites, greatly lessened its value, to a point of becoming the big white elephant in the room. About this same time (50 +) years ago, we had another PM also with the name Trudeau, who saw he could put them (CBC) to political gain. Presently, after years of inferior guidance & quality of leadership, this group does not even bother to hide how politically corrupted they have become. Pierre Poilievre along with the rest of the conservatives MP's must, as our elected representatives, carry out our common sense direction & stay off the proverbial fence. Failing to walk the talk, will only deepen the existing hole we may never climb out.

rianc
rianc

I agree with defunding the CBC. Except that if the CBC remains owned by the government, then Lieberals later on will just start funding the CBC again and recreate it. In addition to defunding the CBC, it must be sold off from the government as a separate economic entity.

guest688
guest688

Well top on my wish list... federal conservatives will re-task the RCMP out of municipal law enforcement and work to support provinces to build their own police force where a provincial police force does not currently exist. RCMP members would not be eligible to serve in a provincial police force.

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

They are missing a resolution to establish a constitutional court whose premise is to return Canadian law to the plain language of the constitution. Reviewing and vacating or reversing any legislation or court made law that is not in clear compliance with that plain language and put that onus back onto the governments to legislate as was intended. Canada will likely not hold together otherwise.

John1963
John1963

Defunding the CBC does not address the issue of how to pay for an independent media. While I do not want the Government to control the media, I do not want big business, or anyone else (Church, Military) to control the media either. My thought would be to have all media register with Revenue Canada, then put a "tick box" on every tax payers tax form allowing every tax payer to directly decide what media should be publicly funded.

D&J
D&J

Indepedent media is paying for itself now. We do not need taxpayer money only individual choice. There are many great media platforms to choose from. I myself am paying for over 3 right now.

guest1019
guest1019

Encouraging but I guess we will continue with blank cheques to the neo-natzis in Ukraine no mater who is in power.

