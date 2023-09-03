Conservative members have brought forward a number of resolutions for the party's convention to combat social justice initiatives the Canadian government has been pushing.
The Western Standard examined the 60 resolutions which will be debated at the Conservative Convention from September 7 to 9. Some of the topics these resolutions cover are the CBC, vaccine mandates and gender ideology.
Resolutions are submitted through an electoral district association (EDA). They can be about modifying or adding a policy to the Conservatives' Constitution.
While the motions are non-binding, Conservative leaders consider them when developing their platforms. Some of the ones advancing to this convention have proven to be contentious, indicating long debates could happen about them on the delegation floor.
Here are some of the motions which the Western Standard anticipates will cause controversy if passed.
Communications
The Lethbridge, AB, Conservative EDA has put forward a motion which cuts out the part of the constitution about requiring the CBC to offer a wide range of Canadian and international content.
“We believe that the control and operations of the CBC/SRC as an entity should be accomplished through independent, non-governmental funding,” it said.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said at his Axe the Carbon Tax Rally in Ottawa in 2022 he would defund the CBC, which received thunderous applause.
“The room doesn’t seem undecided on that one, does it?” said Poilievre.
“That will save us a lot of money.”
Democratic Reform
The Perth-Wellington, ON, EDA has submitted a motion about the Conservatives recognizing open dialogue is the basis of any democratic society.
“For this reason, the Conservative Party supports freedom of speech for all Canadians,” said the EDA.
“The Conservative Party will promote policies and legislation designed to protect freedom of expression in Canada in the public square, including media and internet platforms in accordance with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
In this case, the Conservatives will safeguard Canadians’ rights to create and access content on the internet without government censorship and nullify unconstitutional restrictions.
The Edmonton-Strathcona EDA has requested the Conservatives not force ideological training as a precondition of employment or practice.
“Those employed in the public sector, unions or self-regulated trades/professions should not be forced to make affirmations, or participate in ideological programs, as a condition of employment or practice,” said the EDA.
Another resolution from the St. Albert-Edmonton EDA would see the Conservatives revoke its policy to incentivize federal funding to universities which have implemented the Chicago Principles.
“The Conservative Party of Canada believes in the protection of free speech in all the post-secondary institutions within Canada,” said the EDA.
“A provincial-federal accord is required given that education is the responsibility of the provinces and the protection granted by the Charter of Rights and Freedom can be removed by invoking the Section 33 notwithstanding clause.”
Criminal justice
The Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, NL, EDA has submitted a resolution committing the Conservatives to cost-effective gun control measures to stop criminals and respect lawful gun owners.
“Measures will include: mandatory minimum sentences for the criminal use of firearms; strict monitoring of high-risk individuals; increased enforcement and prosecution of smuggling; safe storage provisions; firearms safety training; a certification screening system for all those wishing to acquire firearms legally; and putting more law enforcement officers on our streets,” said the EDA.
“We recognize the legitimacy of private ownership of firearms and will resist any domestic or international pressure to the contrary.”
If enacted, a Conservative government would not deprive Canadian citizens of legal firearms. It will amend firearms laws to ensure no administrative licence expiry could lead to criminal charges or seizures.
The Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner EDA is calling on the Conservatives to eliminate defences to justify child pornography and grooming.
“We will oppose any effort to lower the age of protection below 16 years of age,” said the EDA.
“We believe that government should fight the cyber-stalking of children by allocating more resources for internet monitoring, by increasing the penalty for cyber-stalkers, and by taking measures to raise awareness among all Canadians (particularly young Canadians) about the importance of protecting their online privacy.”
Health
The North Okanagan-Shuswap, BC, EDA said the Conservatives should ban gender transitions in minors to treat gender dysphoria and encourage positive physical and mental health support to everyone suffering from it.
The Repentigny, QC, EDA has introduced a motion stating every Canadian is “entitled to informed consent and bodily autonomy.”
“Health professionals must disclose an uncensored risk benefit analysis for any treatment (including vaccines) while protecting patient privacy,” said the Repentigny EDA.
“No constitutional right shall be restricted for refusing medical treatments or disclosure.”
It said the Conservatives will promote scientific, unprejudiced, balanced, open discourse.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre introduced a private member’s bill to abolish all current vaccine mandates and ban any future ones in 2022.
“Give people back their medical freedom,” said Poilievre.
“Let them take back control of their lives.”
Today I introduced a Private Member’s Bill to abolish all current vaccine mandates, and ban any and all future vaccine mandates.Give people back their medical freedom. Let them take back control of their lives.Join before Friday June 3rd: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/PFQPW3yze6— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 2, 2022
Social policy
The Edmonton-Strathcona EDA wants the Conservatives' Constitution to define a woman as a female person.
“The Conservative Party supports the full participation of women in the social, economic, and cultural life of Canada, and believes their unique identity and contributions should be celebrated and supported,” it said.
“The Conservative Party of Canada believes that women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g., prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g., sports, awards, grants, scholarships).”
Canada's workforce has evolved to include more women than ever. It said all Canadians have the right to be free from discrimination in the workplace and equality of opportunity.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in March transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
“We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs,” said Trudeau.
And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023
He said when women and girls are empowered, families, communities, and societies succeed. As people mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women and girls, he said they should “keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
(7) comments
The smaller government becomes by removing itself from the boardrooms & bedrooms of our nation, the better off we will all be. If ANY business has to rely on public funding for its survival, it should fail to operate. The CBC is a prime example. Born with a worthy cause ( radio ) to serve the largest democratic landmass of a country in the world with a very scarce population, it became imbedded in our culture. The advent of TV & satellites, greatly lessened its value, to a point of becoming the big white elephant in the room. About this same time (50 +) years ago, we had another PM also with the name Trudeau, who saw he could put them (CBC) to political gain. Presently, after years of inferior guidance & quality of leadership, this group does not even bother to hide how politically corrupted they have become. Pierre Poilievre along with the rest of the conservatives MP's must, as our elected representatives, carry out our common sense direction & stay off the proverbial fence. Failing to walk the talk, will only deepen the existing hole we may never climb out.
I agree with defunding the CBC. Except that if the CBC remains owned by the government, then Lieberals later on will just start funding the CBC again and recreate it. In addition to defunding the CBC, it must be sold off from the government as a separate economic entity.
Well top on my wish list... federal conservatives will re-task the RCMP out of municipal law enforcement and work to support provinces to build their own police force where a provincial police force does not currently exist. RCMP members would not be eligible to serve in a provincial police force.
They are missing a resolution to establish a constitutional court whose premise is to return Canadian law to the plain language of the constitution. Reviewing and vacating or reversing any legislation or court made law that is not in clear compliance with that plain language and put that onus back onto the governments to legislate as was intended. Canada will likely not hold together otherwise.
Defunding the CBC does not address the issue of how to pay for an independent media. While I do not want the Government to control the media, I do not want big business, or anyone else (Church, Military) to control the media either. My thought would be to have all media register with Revenue Canada, then put a "tick box" on every tax payers tax form allowing every tax payer to directly decide what media should be publicly funded.
Indepedent media is paying for itself now. We do not need taxpayer money only individual choice. There are many great media platforms to choose from. I myself am paying for over 3 right now.
Encouraging but I guess we will continue with blank cheques to the neo-natzis in Ukraine no mater who is in power.
