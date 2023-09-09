The Conservatives voted for a number of policy resolutions at the party’s convention to stop social justice initiatives the Canadian government has been promoting.
While 60 resolutions were debated at the Conservative Convention, 30 moved to the delegation floor at the Saturday event. Some of the topics these resolutions covered were freedom of expression, vaccine mandates, and gender ideology.
Resolutions were submitted through electoral district associations (EDA). They were about modifying or adding policies to the Conservatives’ Constitution.
While the motions were non-binding, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will consider them when developing his platform. Some of the ones which advanced to the floor were contentious, but Conservative members chose to uphold them.
Here are how Conservative members voted on the anti-woke motions.
Democratic reform
The Conservatives voted 95% to 5% to pass the Perth-Wellington, ON, Conservative EDA’s motion about the party recognizing open dialogue as the basis of any democratic society.
Perth-Wellington Conservative member Allyson Cardiff said her EDA worked with multiple others to bring this motion to the convention.
“Undue censorship is active in Canada,” said Cardiff.
“Laws need to be repealed to comply with the Charter.”
No one spoke against the motion.
Poilievre said in 2022 he would introduce the Free Speech Act if elected as prime minister.
The Free Speech Act would repeal Bill C-11, eliminate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposed digital safety commissioner, and leave it to law enforcement to enforce the Criminal Code of Canada online.
“Freedom of expression is one of our most precious Charter rights, without which no other rights are possible,” said Poilievre.
The Conservatives voted 81% to 19% to pass the Edmonton-Strathcona, AB, EDA’s motion to not force ideological training as a precondition of employment or practice. While all of the provinces had a majority of Conservative members vote for it, the territories had 56% vote against it.
Edmonton-Strathcona Conservative member Darren Richards said almost every working person in Canada “risks being fired, suspended, or barred from earning their livelihood simply for not endorsing, not affirming, or not participating in an established or mandated political or ideological agenda.”
“This is about human rights,” said Richards.
“Jordan Peterson and the College of Psychologists of Ontario is the most famous example, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
For Edmonton-Mill Woods, AB, Conservative member Joshua James, he said he would be voting against the motion because it is a violation of the rights of organizations to determine for themselves the values they embody.
“Employment is not forced,” said James.
“If a person does not want to subscribe to a set of ideological principles, they have a right to go somewhere else for their employment.”
Criminal justice
The Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, AB, EDA’s resolution to eliminate defences to justify child pornography and grooming passed 86% to 14%.
Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner Conservative member Logan Jacksite called this policy “common sense.”
“Children are little angels of the world,” said Jacksite.
“There are evil communities attempting to assault, sexualize, and traffick our children.”
Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou, QC, Conservative member Steve said he could not believe this motion was being debated.
“I am in favour of most of what is written there, but elimination of all defences,” said Steve.
“Really?”
Health
When it came to the North Okanagan-Shuswap, BC, EDA’s motion about banning gender transitions in minors to treat gender dysphoria and encourage positive physical and mental health support to people suffering it, it passed 69% to 31%. Newfoundland and Labrador Conservative members had 69% vote against it, and the territories had an even split.
North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative member Scott Anderson said gender transitions are significant decisions for adults.
“Children, on the other hand, are not equipped to make such a decision,” said Anderson.
“Such a step requires a degree of understanding both male and female sex and sexuality that no child could or should possess.”
Coastal Bay-Central-Notre Dame, NL, Conservative member Liam O’Brien responded by saying he would vote no because Canada is watching.
“Canada is watching our leader kick Justin Trudeau’s ass,” said O’Brien.
“He’s doing it by being against the high cost of living, high taxes, Liberal incompetence.”
For the Repentigny, QC, EDA resolution opposing vaccine mandates, it was accepted 66% to 34%. Newfoundland and Labrador and the territories had 54% and 71% vote against it, and there was a tie in Prince Edward Island.
Representing Repentigny was a Conservative member who said unvaccinated people faced serious discrimination.
“They lost their reputation, their right to earn a living, and the ability to feed their family,” said the member.
“Being the freest country on Earth starts by respecting the free will of our fellow Canadians with respect to what they do with their own body.”
On the other hand, Megantic-L’Erable, QC, Conservative member Sami said it is a dangerous policy to get behind because it is what the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois want the Conservatives to talk about.
“Let’s focus on the economy, cost of living, affordability, real issues,” said Sami.
Poilievre introduced a private member’s bill to abolish all current vaccine mandates and stop any future ones in 2022.
“Give people back their medical freedom,” he said.
“Let them take back control of their lives.”
Today I introduced a Private Member’s Bill to abolish all current vaccine mandates, and ban any and all future vaccine mandates.Give people back their medical freedom. Let them take back control of their lives.Join before Friday June 3rd: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/PFQPW3yze6— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 2, 2022
Social policy
One of the final proposals voted on was the Edmonton-Strathcona EDA’s one about restricting women’s spaces and categories to biological women, which was passed 87% to 13%.
Canadian sport performance coach Linda Blade said women in Canada need the Conservatives’ help.
“Single-sex female-only spaces are disappearing in this country,” said Blade.
“It is not safe.”
Calgary-Signal Hill, AB, Conservative member Sylvia Farren voted no because she finds the proposal dangerous.
“These spaces are safe,” said Farren.
“This motion hurts the dignity and safety of those that need our protection.”
Trudeau said in March transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
“We will always stand up to this hate — whenever and wherever it occurs,” he said.
And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023
He started off by saying when women and girls are empowered, families, communities, and societies succeed. As people mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women and girls, he said they should “keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
(4) comments
People wonder why I can't support the Conservative Party of Canada. Because the Conservative Party of Canada no longer reflects my Canadian values. How many of these people are more afraid of alienating the Liberal voters than supporting Conservative values? I didn't change, the Conservative Party did. I think it started when they literally became C.R.A.P, who was that darned fool that thought Conservative Reform Alliance Party was a viable name? Some of these people are so progressive that they could easily be Liberals or NDP. If you ever want my vote, you had better clean your house, these progressives are the very ones who fight to be Liberal-lite.
So what problem do you have with these proposals that where passed? Or are you upset that the CPC memebers didn’t go full liberal and support these measures 100%? We are not liberals, we are party of free thinkers, we aren’t liberal lemmings, I have no problem with dissension and I have no problem with debate, ultimately the proposals passed, and it means SFA, because they are non binding to begin with.
FreeAlberta: [thumbup]
northrungrader: you can always support another party. You have the freedom to do so.
