Linda Blade

Linda Blade 

 Courtesy CPAC

The Conservatives voted for a number of policy resolutions at the party’s convention to stop social justice initiatives the Canadian government has been promoting. 

While 60 resolutions were debated at the Conservative Convention, 30 moved to the delegation floor at the Saturday event. Some of the topics these resolutions covered were freedom of expression, vaccine mandates, and gender ideology. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

People wonder why I can't support the Conservative Party of Canada. Because the Conservative Party of Canada no longer reflects my Canadian values. How many of these people are more afraid of alienating the Liberal voters than supporting Conservative values? I didn't change, the Conservative Party did. I think it started when they literally became C.R.A.P, who was that darned fool that thought Conservative Reform Alliance Party was a viable name? Some of these people are so progressive that they could easily be Liberals or NDP. If you ever want my vote, you had better clean your house, these progressives are the very ones who fight to be Liberal-lite.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So what problem do you have with these proposals that where passed? Or are you upset that the CPC memebers didn’t go full liberal and support these measures 100%? We are not liberals, we are party of free thinkers, we aren’t liberal lemmings, I have no problem with dissension and I have no problem with debate, ultimately the proposals passed, and it means SFA, because they are non binding to begin with.

Report
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

FreeAlberta: [thumbup]

Report
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

northrungrader: you can always support another party. You have the freedom to do so.

Report

