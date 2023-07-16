Dan Irving

Dan Irving 

 Courtesy Dan Irving

Maverick candidate Dan Irving (Calgary-Heritage, AB) said he is running in the byelection because he believes it is a great opportunity to make change. 

“This is a great opportunity for us to send a clear message to the three main parties, especially the Conservatives, that this seat is not to be taken for granted,” said Irving in an interview. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

YYC 007
YYC 007

I truly wish him the best of luck. We need the smaller parties to have an actual voice in Oarliament and at the legislature. It’s really unfortunate Mad Max hasn’t been able to get enough traction with masses.

