Edmonton resident Emil Tiedemann has written a book called the Ultimate Alberta Bucket List: 100 Adventures to Truly Experience Alberta.
“I did this not only because I wanted to experience the province more myself, but because I knew there would be plenty of other Albertans who would love to see and do more in their own backyard rather than get on a plane and go elsewhere,” said Tiedemann in an interview.
Tiedemann said the idea for the Ultimate Alberta Bucket List started in 2021 after he posted a graphic where he asked people how many Alberta locations they had been to.
How Many #Alberta Locations Have You Visited?! #TravelAlberta #ExploreAlberta #VisitAlberta pic.twitter.com/67UXtBVfWo— I Heart Edmonton 🇺🇦 (@iheartedmonton) August 17, 2021
The tweet received a ton of attention, so he posted another one with 50 more locations.
Clearly my original list was not super challenging for so many of you, and many of you were upset with the many omissions, and so...How Many #Alberta Locations Have You Visited PART 2!! #TravelAlberta #ExploreAlberta #VisitAlberta pic.twitter.com/CcfBcoKNX0— I Heart Edmonton 🇺🇦 (@iheartedmonton) August 18, 2021
These tweets had him thinking about how he had never been to most of these places himself, despite living in Alberta all of his life. He started preparing a list of all of the activities people should do in these locations, which was meant to be his next blog post.
He decided to turn this list into a book, one which would double as a personal travel journal where people can share the memories and experiences of the 100 adventures.
Tiedemann said the process of writing the Ultimate Alberta Bucket List was exciting, as he “got to discover so many cool things to see and do in my own home province that were new to me, and I was excited to share these adventures with others.” He said he did research for the book by reading news articles, blog posts, local books, and social media feeds; watching YouTube videos; and speaking with area residents.
Each of the 100 adventures in the book includes a description, photo, QR code which will take people to the destination on Google Maps, a what else to do suggestions blurb, and a page to write down their experience and share photos or drawings of it.
He has completed 30 adventures on his list, but he wants to start over and do each one again to allow him to post on his blog and share on his Facebook page about them. Of the adventures he has completed, his favourite ones were those pertaining to Banff, Jasper, and Edmonton.
He has completed two adventures on his list since restarting. These adventures were participating in a winter sport or activity by playing ice tennis and making his own bannock.
Tiedemann went on to say he most looks forward to visiting Wood Buffalo National Park, because he finds it vast and mysterious. He added he is excited to see places such as Waterton, Lake Louise, and the ice bubbles of Abraham Lake.
The list attracted the attention of Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who called it an “awesome list.”
“What's missing?” said Notley.
“What would be on your Ultimate Alberta Bucket List?”
He said it was exciting Notley shared the list, as she has a large social media following and is able to reach people across Alberta. He wished she had talked about how many of the 100 adventures she had completed.
Tiedemann concluded by saying he thinks it “so important to get out there and see what’s in your own backyard, and to support local as much as possible.”
“I don’t think a lot of Albertans realize just how special this place is and how many amazing things there are to see and do here,” he said.
“It’s important for people to feel a sense of pride in where they come from, and I believe this book could do just that.”
Calgary resident Jerf published a parody video showing off Alberta with an Eminem-style voiceover in December.
“Dear Justin (Trudeau), I wrote you, but you still ain’t callin',” said the voiceover.
“Maybe we could grab some Old Spaghetti Factory, West Edmonton Mall’n.”
OMG the Government of Alberta hired EMINEM for their new ad pic.twitter.com/gEN6ZvnoU3— jerf🛹 (@jeffdsilva) December 30, 2022
