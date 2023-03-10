If changing your time pieces to Daylight Saving Time bugs you, you’ll be interested to know bugs had a lot to do with changing the time every spring and fall.
It starts with George Veron Hudson, a New Zealander entomologist who enjoyed the daylight hours after work, which gave him more time to search for insects.
In 1895, he proposed the idea of Daylight Saving Time in a paper to the Wellington Philosophical Society and his idea was adopted. He was even awarded the K. Sidey Medal.
We push the time back an hour as of Sunday, so you’re going to have some extra daylight in the evening, which you can use wisely by thrilling your family and friends with some DST trivia.
Most people call it Daylight Savings Time, however the official name is recognized as the singular.
Thunder Bay was the first town in Canada to adopt DST, turning back the clocks in 1908.
Germany and Austria-Hungary coordinated nationwide adoptions of the practice for the first time on April 30, 1916.
DST used to end in mid-October, until 1986, when it was moved to November, which was a boon to the Halloween candy and barbecue industries, with profits estimated to have increased by $100 million in sales of candy and grills since then.
With the onslaught of the global energy crisis in the 1970s many countries began adopting DST because more daylight meant fewer lights.
In 1974, at the height of the energy crisis, President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act, which put the US on DST from January 1974 to April 1975. (setting back the time of the Watergate break in?)
DST is confusing in BC. In the Peace River District, including Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Hudson’s Hope, Fort St. John, Taylor, and Tumbler Ridge, the region is on Mountain Standard Time and doesn’t change the time in the spring and winter. In the East Kootenay region, Cranbrook, Fernie, Golden, and Invermere, the area is set to the same time as Calgary.
Saskatchewan is not confusing, it’s on central time all year round. Portions of Ontario and Quebec, as well as all of Yukon, do not observe DST.
Some countries, including Argentina, Chile, Iceland, Singapore, Uzbekistan and Belarus are permanently on DST to get more daylight out of each day to save on energy.
Lots of people don’t like it, arguing the benefits of DST are outweighed by the detriments and want it gone. At any given time, there are several petitions circulated asking Canadian leaders to end the practice.
Anyway, do your thing. Sleep, don’t sleep. The time will change on Sunday and either way, if you don’t like it, in six months, you get to complain about it all over again.
(1) comment
ONE of the reasons why I profoundly disliked Jason Kenny.....
His plebiscite question regarding the permanent adoption of daylight savings time was a DELIBERATE attempt to manipulate voters.
Anyone with grey cells between their ears understood that the question should have been .... Do you want to adopt a permanent standard time?
He didn't. Voters naturally said NO to daylight savings time and here we are.
So glad Jason is gone.
