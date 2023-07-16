Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Transgender women and non-binary people get lower insurance rates from Desjardins Group, the Western Standard has learned.
“With our company, it’s very straight forward,” said Desjardins insurance agent Clezio Silva in a conversation recorded by the Western Standard.
“Whatever you have on the driver's licence, whatever you see, we have customers doing that here, no problem at all.”
As part of our investigation, I said I was looking at buying a 2023 Honda Civic, was 24 years old, lived in Calgary, and had my full driver’s licence for a little over one year. Silva quoted me at $5,500 to $6,500 per year.
I pretended to be in the process of transitioning from male to female and inquired about obtaining a female rate.
Silva said all people have to show to obtain car insurance for the opposite gender is a driver’s licence indicating their new identity. Rates are calculated once that information is provided.
He said the difference in rates between identifying as a biological man or a transgender woman is $5 to $10 per month on average.
If a woman transitions into a man, it often leads to a slight increase in insurance rates. If people identify as non-binary, they would receive the cheaper option of the two main genders.
He acknowledged these matters are dealt with on a case-by-case basis and are not set in stone.
People who have concerns with rate increases because of identifying as the opposite gender can take their concerns to Desjardins' head office. It is taking this approach to adapt with the times.
“We are adjusting in terms of the quotes,” said Silva.
An Alberta resident, identified only as David, changed the gender on his driver’s licence from male to female because he wanted a lower rate in 2018.
“I have taken advantage of a loophole,” said David.
It started when an insurance company gave David a quote of about $4,500 per year if he bought a Chevy. He asked the insurer what his costs would be if he were a woman, and his annual bill would sink to about $3,400.
Desjardins could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
