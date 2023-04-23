Denham Place

Denham Place,

 Courtesy Rightmove

An historic and classic stately home has gone on the market in Buckinghamshire, England for £75 million (CAD $126,331,500) after an extensive eight-year restoration project.

Denham Place, set in 17 hectares (43 acres) of Buckinghamshire parkland, was designed by the 18th-century landscape architect Lancelot “Capability” Brown and built between 1688 and 1701.

Denham Place exterior

Denham Place exterior
Denham Place dining room

Denham Place dining room
Denham Place stairs

Denham Place stairs
Denham Place bedroom

Denham Place bedroom
Denham Place pool

Denham Place pool

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.