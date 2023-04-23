An historic and classic stately home has gone on the market in Buckinghamshire, England for £75 million (CAD $126,331,500) after an extensive eight-year restoration project.
Denham Place, set in 17 hectares (43 acres) of Buckinghamshire parkland, was designed by the 18th-century landscape architect Lancelot “Capability” Brown and built between 1688 and 1701.
The listing on Rightmove describes the home as an “exceptional residence [that] has been fully restored, and short of acquiring one of the Crown estate royal palaces, there is nothing of this grandeur or provenance so close to central London.”
Denham Place, Grade-1 listed, meaning it requires government approval before any upgrades or renovations can be performed, is being marketed by estate agents Savills, Knight Frank and Beauchamp Estates, says The Guardian.
“With an illustrious provenance that includes royalty, a banking tycoon and famous film producers, Denham Place is a veritable trophy asset,” said Gary Hersham, the founding director of Beauchamp Estates.
The home has been seen in two James Bond films, Live and Let Die and The Man with the Golden Gun, and was once owned by Harry Saltzman, who co-produced the first nine James Bond films at Pinewood Studios, a 10-minute drive away.
Other previous owners include the Bonaparte Imperial family, US banker JP Morgan and politician and movie financier Lord Robert Vansittart.
The 28,525-sq.-ft. property — described by the three estate agents as “a private palace” — features “state room-style principal entertaining spaces” as well as a “family kitchen” and a professional catering kitchen, according to the listing information.
In addition to the main house and grounds, which include a meadow, lake, orchard, formal sunken garden and walled garden, the property includes a Grade II-listed coach house, estate cottages, ancillary buildings and substantial garaging for vehicles, says The Guardian, adding, “There is planning consent to change the coach house into a “VIP health spa” including a gym, changing rooms, sauna, steam room, lounges, three treatment rooms, two wet-treatment rooms and a 15-metre outdoor swimming pool “that can be enclosed with a glass conservatory.”
The mansion features 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 14 reception rooms, a number of leisure facilities and borders the 18-hole Buckinghamshire Golf Club championship course.
Denham Place is located 27-km from Mayfair, 30-km from London.
A few minutes’ drive away is the Denham Aerodrome for use as a helicopter base or private aviation services, with airport RAF Northolt 10-km away, and international hub Heathrow Airport a 15 minutes' drive, says The Guardian.
