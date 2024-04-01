GOTCHA! WS catches few readers with April Fool’s gag

An old Welsh proverb says: “If every fool wore a crown, we should all be kings."Well, April Fool’s has gone past and some Western Standard readers came away the biggest fools at last.If readers’ comments are anything to go by, the WS ditty on requiring a government-issued Adult Pornographic Regulatory Identification Licence — APRIL — hit a little too close to home for some worried about government overreach and digital IDs to take matters into one’s own hands, so to speak. No, Green Party leader Elizabeth May isn’t sponsoring Bill C-69 and pondering a career in adult entertainment — although it could be arguably construed she already has. Most of you were , quite rightly, dis-Mayed at the thought.The biggest fool of all?”Is this an April Fools joke? Because the funny part is that the CONSERVATIVES are the losers currently schlepping a Digital ID bill for internet use,” wrote Silence Dogood.If it were only that simple…Alas, most WS readers were good sports and twigged in straight away. “Frankly, I was hoping Ms. May was retiring from politics and entering the pornographic industry. That in itself would do more to curb underage consumers of the material than any easily circumvented law.“Happy April Fools, by the way. Cheers!” wrote reader Mark Edgell.“If this were posted any other day, it wouldn't surprise me. Well done, folks,” added Bryan Lumsden.“Of course, this is not true because we would have to get a licence to watch House of Commons Question Period and debates. In fact, we'd need a licence to watch ANYTHING the Lie-berals and 'dippers have to say.”A reader code-named Real Democracy summed it best: “April fools.....at least I certainly hope so — it's getting harder to tell these days......”After all, it’s been said, ‘if it thunders on All Fool's Day, expect good crops of corn and hay.But we’ll give the last laugh to Sir Winston Churchill who once said: “The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes."Indeed.